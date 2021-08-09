News

APC: Why we beefed up security at national secretariat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe has explained that the present security situation in party is briefed up by the party because of the situation  in the country.

According to him, the present COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome to the party therefore the need for the present security situation at the party.

He explained that there was nothing unusual on the security situation in the party.

He said: “We noticed that people come into the party secretariat without observing the COVID-19 protocols and it it has become a concern to the party.

“Because of the surge of persons to the party secretariat they have overcome the the present security in the party, therefore the the need to improve the security in the party secretariat.

“We appeal to party members and those come to the secretariat to observer the COVID-19 protocols.

“As a ruling party we could not be seen to be violating the safety protocols for COVID-19.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel price hike: FG killing Nigerians ‘systematically’ –TUC

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has condemned the increase in price of fuel and electricity tariff. TUC, in a statement titled ‘Killing the dead’, said the government and its agencies had resorted to doing the opposite of what they were set up to do, saying instead of providing welfare, they are killing the […]
News Top Stories

Police arrest 30 in Lagos, disrupt protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigeria Police, yesterday in Lagos, arrested over 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and some members of the civil society protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) office at Yaba at […]
News

India’s coronavirus cases hit 3.1m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica