APC: Why we beefed up security at national secretariat

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe has explained that the present security situation in party is briefed up by the party because of the situation in the country.

According to him, the present COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome to the party therefore the need for the present security situation at the party.

He explained that there was nothing unusual on the security situation in the party.

He said: “We noticed that people come into the party secretariat without observing the COVID-19 protocols and it it has become a concern to the party.

“Because of the surge of persons to the party secretariat they have overcome the the present security in the party, therefore the the need to improve the security in the party secretariat.

“We appeal to party members and those come to the secretariat to observer the COVID-19 protocols.

“As a ruling party we could not be seen to be violating the safety protocols for COVID-19.”

