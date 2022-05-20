APC: Will Bello’s candidacy sail through?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the intrigues ahead of the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Yahaya Bello’s declaration of readiness for the contest

T here is no doubt that the stake is high as the clock ticks towards the special national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at which the party will elect its candidate for the 2023 presidential election given the personalities in the race The exercise, billed to hold between May 29 and 30, will see 2,340 ad hoc delegates elect the candidate, who will fly the flag of the ruling party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election. Initial arrangement would have seen 7,800 delegates electing the presidential candidate but with the latest decision of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to allow only ad-hoc delegates, three delegates elected from each of the nation’s 774 local government areas and six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (totaling 2,340) will chose the party’s flag bearer.

The Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) has no role for statutory delegates at the convention, which explains the party’s choice of adhoc delegates. Statutory delegates are elected councillors, local government chairmen and their vice, party chairmen in the 774 LGAs and six Abuja area councils, state and federal lawmakers, governors and their deputies, president and vice president, NWC members, state party chairmen and secretaries.

A breakdown of the latter’s composition shows that the North has 1,257 while the South has 1,068. A further breakdown of the figures according to geopolitical zones shows that the North-West with seven states and 121 local councils has 558 delegates; South-West with six states and 137 councils – 411 delegates; South-South with six states and 123 councils – 369 delegates; North Central with six and 121 councils (FCT inclusive) – 363 delegates; North-East with six states and 112 councils – 336 delegates and South-East with five states and 96 councils – 288 delegates. On paper, the APC presidential ticket should go the South, which has 19 out of the 23 aspirants still in the race given that President who hails from the North would be serving out his second term by 2023, but emerging developments within the ruling party indicate the odds clearly favour the four northern aspirants.

The southern aspirants are the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ben Ayade (Cross River); Senators Ajayi Borrofice, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha; former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole. Also from the South are Ogbonnaya Onu (immediate past Minister of Science and Technology); Godswill Akpabio (immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs); Rotimi Amaechi (immediate past Minister of Transportation); Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (immediate past Minister of State for Education); Pastor Tunde Bakare, Nicholas Nwagbo, Ikeobasi Mokelu and Mrs. Uju Ohanenye and Tein Jack-Rich. The four aspirants of northern extraction are the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Governor Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Governor Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa) and a former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yerima.

While the APC leadership has kept party members in the dark over where the 2023 presidential ticket will go to between the North and South, sources believe that it has settled for a northern presidential candidate and a southern running mate. The decision of the APC to go for a candidate of northern extraction is a as a result of the plan by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hand its ticket to a northerner by throwing the contest open. While some analysts have continued to berate the PDP for the plot on the ground that it negates the zoning arrangement provided for by the party’s constitution, discerning political minds are of the view that the opposition party intention is to cash in on North’s voting population should APC opt for a southern candidate.

Some political pundits have opined that the ruling party risks losing the presidential poll if it fields a candidate from the South, which informs the belief in some political quarters that the President of the Senate, Lawan and Governor Bello are in pole positions to pick the ticket.

It would be recalled that some APC chieftains led by Chief Sam Nkire, had during their purchase of the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Lawan, said that no APC southern presidential candidate can defeat a northern PDP presidential candidate in 2023. A party source, who corroborated Nkire’s position, told New Telegraph in an interview that “there is pressure on the leadership of the party to produce its presidential candidate from the North if it is serious about retaining power in 2023.

The opposition party is of the opinion that winning is more paramount than zoning, which informed why the APC is equally thinking along that line as the belief is that it is only a northerner can match whoever the PDP will field from the North.” It is against the backdrop of the PDP strategy that some chieftains of the APC have continued to push for adoption of the consensus option in electing the presidential candidate although the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) had at its meeting in April adopted the indirect primary model for the selection of all its candidates for the 2023 elections.

Stressing the need to avoid the rancour usually associated with the indirect primary election, advocates of the consensus option cited the recent national convention of the party at which almost all members of the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC as well as zonal officers emerged through consensus.

As it stands, the ruling party is unlikely to rescind its position on adoption of the indirect primary mode given that it does not have the luxury of time. Screening of the presidential aspirants has been fixed for May 23, while the Special National Convention to elect the presidential candidate is billed for May 29 (nine days from now) but one of the forerunners to the presidential ticket, Governor Bello, believes that he has what it takes to emerge tops whether through consensus or indirect primary.

His words: “If consensus is going to be the option, I don’t think APC would go outside Governor Yahaya Bello. And even if other considerations are put forward that are either indirect or direct primaries, I am the man to beat. I am confident and I trust God Almighty and trust the judgement of the leadership and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“This time around is the time we must get over sentiments of where someone comes from. If today we are crying over the evils that are bedeviling the country, yet, we don’t need to look at ourselves as different people; Muslims or Christians. It is time to bridge that gap and cement that relationship and values that unite us more than what divides us. We have a man that has practiced it and it has become part of our system in Kogi State and by the special grace of God, I have put myself forward to be that man, who is going to champion the new Nigeria, where all these sentiments do not matter any longer.

“I don’t think we should continue to dwell on that which divides us. I happened to be an Ebira man, I happened to be a Muslim and I happened to come from Kogi State or the North-Central or the Northern part of the country but most importantly, I am a Nigerian. I didn’t choose to be a Muslim, I was born a Muslim. I didn’t choose to be an Ebira man. That is the language I heard my people speaking and because that is how I was born. “I didn’t choose to come from Kogi State or North-Central, that is where I was born but we want to make sure that the language we speak, the religion we practice, and where we come from by way of origin or whatever, does not matter again in our presidency.

I have set the ball rolling, so that both APC and other political parties must consider merit for us to have the Nigeria of our dreams.” On whether he is not scared given the big names also in the race for the APC presidential ticket, Bello said: “The answer is No because I trust myself and my capacity. I believe in my records and what I am going to do for the party and I know that I will win. I believe in my capacity, I respect the founding fathers of this great party starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party, down to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one of the founding fathers of our party, among others.”

He further said: “They are the foundation-laying fathers and members of this great party, one cannot ever have a building without a foundation and at the same time, that building will never be completed without roofing because the foundation alone is not a complete building. A beautiful building consists of a foundation and roofing; we are building on what they have laid on the ground. I am confident that at an appropriate time if they cherish what they have started, they will look for the right young man who has a capacity for what has been laid down and I fit perfectly into that particular choice. “Also, I know there are other champions in the race, if one wants to be a champion, the person should get ready to beat a champion.

I believe I will beat other champions to become a champion. Politics, generally, is a game of numbers that includes democracy, I represent the majority as far as the politics of democracy is concerned, I represent the majority of the Nigerian youth; that is why they are saddling me with the responsibility to lead this great nation.

“It is not by mistake that the party chose me to lead the committee that drove over 41 million members into the party, which is also part of the record for us. Sometimes, a report is different from the reality; the records are there for all to see. We have recorded over 21 million Nigerians with their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) who are ready to vote for Governor Yahaya Bello. The records are there for verification. I don’t think whoever possesses these credentials and more will then be afraid to go into a contest. We are in this race to win; we are in the race to restore hope to Nigerians.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...