APC will cease to exist if it fails to win presidential election –Idimogu

Honourable Jude Emeka Idimogu is the member, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, he spoke on sundry issues relating to the forthcoming general election with an appealed to residents of the state of South East extraction to support the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government and vote for the party at the forthcoming general elections. Idimogu also enjoined the Federal Government to address the issues surrounding currency redesigning and the lingering fuel scarcity in the country. Excerpts:

The twin issues of Naira redesigning policy and the lingering fuel scarcity across the country have caused a lot of crises and the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spoken against them at various campaign rallies across the country. What’s your view on these?

I personally support the statements credited to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the issues. He said that the redesigning of the Naira notes and fuel scarcity are targeted at him. For me, due to respect to the Federal Government, the timing of the policy is wrong. People are suffering.

They want to do it within a limited period of time. In other climes, it is not done like that. When you talk about currency in the system, it’s not about cash at hand alone, we talk of the money in the banks also and all the money in the system is about N52 Trillion. Over 80 per cent of the money is in the banks, why are they concerned about the cash outside, which is just about N3 Trillion? The money is not available in the ATMs, are we going to use money to pay for everything. The policy is not proper. We are more than 200 million people in Nigeria, and the population of politicians that you target is not more than 10 percent of the population. So, because of that you want to punish other people. With due respect, our president is not an economist or a banker. When you do things secretly it backfires, they jump over the Minister of Finance, who would have queried it. What of the people in the local areas and the villages and those who don’t have bank accounts?

Will this not affect your party, the APC as we are going into general elections soon?

If we manage it well, but the way it is, it’s not good enough for us and for everybody. I want to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the APC grows bigger than it is or else the country would be in crisis. If the APC loses this election, then the party would no longer exist. There are four groups that formed the party. The first one is Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), where President Muhammadu Buhari came from. The Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) produced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. These are the two major blocks, others are there too. From the feelers we have, we heard that other factions do not want to support the ACN. They are behaving like children from the same father, but different mothers. We are not saying that the President should support him obviously, but it’s his party. If the party did not work well for him, would he have been president today? He should not say he does not want to support anyone, is he an island? Is he not a card-carrying member of the APC? There is nothing wrong with working for your party. You have a candidate, who is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Even if he is not your choice, that is how God wants it now. The leaders should close ranks. As long as we are all in the APC, we should work for our candidate irrespective of any camp he is coming from.

What do you think the CBN should do urgently?

I want to thank the Federal House of Representatives for its intervention so far. They are saying that we can now take our money to the CBN after February 10, but I know that they would come up with a directive on what to do. How many people will go to the CBN? The currency has found its way to social parties, they have missed the people they targeted. Some of them have affiliations with the banks; they have bank directors as friends. Nigeria is a cash-based economy. The process of being cashless is gradual. Why are you taking my money by force from me and the network is even hanging?

We don’t have cash to buy food items in the market. The people are suffering. Before you make a policy that will affect the economy, target a large percentage, not a few people. If I want to buy gifts for people for the election, for instance, I can transfer. I want to appeal to the APC that we should put our differences apart and forget our own interests. We should not work against our party. If our party loses out, they will lose out. We should not make things difficult for ourselves. Fuel crisis has never lingered like this, look at the price, we even buy fuel at N300 and there seems to be no control. It has never happened like this before. When elections are coming, the government eases things, but you make it difficult and cumbersome, how do you want us to win elections?

What is your advice to the Igbo people in Lagos State?

I want to beg them that they cannot fight their landlords, God’s time is the best, and the Lagos State Government is doing its best. Whether you like it or not, you cannot fight your landlord. We want the largest votes to come from Lagos State and by the record of INEC, the state has the highest number of voters and Igbo people are many in the state and the non-indigenes are many. I am appealing to them not to fight their landlords, where they are working, where things are working for them. Let us support the government so that they would continue to support us too. I am appealing to my brothers from the South East to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 25, and Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu on March 11, 2023.

