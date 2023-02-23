APC will die after losing election –NNPP

News

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will cease to exist after losing the general election. The Ogun State Chairman of the opposition party, Olamiposi Oginni stated this in Abeokuta yesterday during the signing of an undertaken by NNPP candidates to fulfil their campaign promises if elected. The governorship candidate of the party, Olufemi Oguntoyinbo attended the ceremony. Oginni described the APC as “a marriage of inconvenience between retired and old politicians from other political parties”. He said: “Mark my words, the APC as a party is already dead, we are just waiting for the burial which will take place after the election. “The APC will suffer huge defeat in the election and this will lead to their eventual death. “I believe that the people will vote for us because they are already tired of the APC government and if they vote for us, we cannot afford to disappoint them. This is why this undertaken is being signed today.” Oginni, while explaining the reason behind the signing of the undertaking, noted that many politicians in the past had disappointed Nigerians, saying the NNPP could not afford to make the same mistake by taking the people for granted

 

