APC will retain Edo, Ondo guber seats, says Oluwajana

Former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South-West, Mr. Bankole Oluwajana has said that from all indications, the party will emerge winners of Ondo and Edo states governorship elections and retain both states.

On Edo State, he said Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was elected on the platform of the APC made a costly mistake by defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), a party that was defeated by the former to clinch power in 2012, because of their poor performance.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Oluwajana stated that with the combined effects of the performance of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, especially in the area of infrastructural development in his first and the postprimaries reconciliatory efforts of the APC and the governor himself, Akeredolu is the candidate to beat in the October 10 election.

“Akeredolu has done very well in the areas of infrastructural development. Go to all the streets of Owo, Akoko and many parts of the state and you will be inundated by various development projects. Look at the terrible hill in Akoko which has been a source of fear to Abuja bound travellers, and you will see that he had pulled it down. “In the southern part, you have the Ore Industrial hub which has become a haven for lots of industries.

Besides the industries many artisans like vulcanisers, cobblers, mechanics provides support services, while even restaurants operators and recharge card sellers provide their services. “We also have the multi-billion naira bridge which gave the state accolades when commissioned President Muhammadu Buhari some months ago.

So unlike what happened in 2016 when he was new in the race, his performance this time is a reference point which would earn him re-election,” he said. He said Ondo State government under the leadership of Aketi had reactivated afforestation projects in the state. “About 10,000 hectares of the state afforestation projects had been sited at Omotoso in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

The projects which are worth N20 billion had employed more than 1,000 youths in Ondo State. The project is a Public Private Partnership with Weewood, a Chinese company. “The administration of Akeredolu had so far undertaken the disbursement of over N210 million to farmers’ co-operative societies in the state under the FADAMA Scheme.

This was also in addition to the distribution of 1,000 metric tons of fertilizers to farmers in the state. Importantly, Akeredolu’s administration had also mobilised 35,000 farmers in the state till date for the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme.

“Amongst the achievements of Governor Akeredolu in the agricultural sector is the acquisition of two ethanol plants for cassava processing and commencement of the production of lawyer’s wig. The administration had likewise distributed 450,000 cocoa seedlings and 25,000 Brazilian cashew seedlings to farmers in the state. “This effort manifested the dogged determination of Akeredolu to return Ondo State to its leadership position in cocoa farming in the country.

The leadership of Aketi in Ondo State had also established a mass rice production project in Igbara-Oke at Ifedore Local Government Area through the rice cultivation to milling of 37,500 metric tonnes processing capacity.

“The government of Akeredolu had established a fertiliser blending plant, sack weaving factory and granular factory at the Ore axis of the state. So far, the administration of Governor Akeredolu had carried out Youth on the Ridges Empowerment in Agro Business and Schools on the ridges for secondary school students,” he said.

Oluwajana also alluded to the fact that all post-primaries grievances have been resolved as all aggrieved leaders of the party, especially contestants in the party primaries are now on the same page, working for the victory of the party in the polls.

“At the last conciliatory meeting headed by the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Sanni Bello, you would be surprised by presence and commitment expressed by such aspirants as Chief Olusola Oke, Isaac Kekemeke and major stakeholders like Senator Ajayi Borofice.

All of them resolved to put the past behind them. “I was there and can attest to the fact that the story will be different this time. In 2016 where about 26 aspirants jostled for the ticket, you will recall that all grievances were resolved and about 20 of the aspirants worked for the party in the election and became part of the government either as commissioners, Special Advisers and other.

The matter will not be too different at this time” he said. He said the party is not leaving anything to chance in Ondo and Edo states. “In Ondo State in particular, you must have read that the party has constituted a 104-man APC National Campaign Council for the state governorship election with the Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lags State as head.

“Also, the Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong is serving as Deputy Chairman and Comrade Mustapha Salihu as Secretary.

The list comprises of Rt. (Hon.) Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Governor Gbenga Isiaka Oyetola; Governor Dapo Abiodun; Governor Kayode Fayemi and Governor Abubakar Badaru. “Others are Governor Mallam Nasir Elrufai; Governor, Babagana Zulum; Senator George Akume; Senator Aliyu Wammako; H.E Abdulazeez Yari; H.E Muhammed Bindow Jibrilla – and Rt. (Hon.) Yakubu Dogara.

The list goes on. I can also tell you that I am a member. So are not leaving anything to chance. We want to win this election,” said.

Oluwajana said he was embarrassed by the double defections within two months of Mr. Agboola Ajayi, the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, stating that his chains of actions smack of the attitude he possesses.

According to the former member of the National Working Committee of the APC, politics is not about your ambition, but also about the will of the people, and that was something, he said, the Deputy Governor failed to put into consideration.

Oluwajana said: “Ajayi was among the three persons selected as Akeredolu’s running mate in the 2016 elections.the other person was Hon. Lukcy Ayedatiwa. I was member of the eight-man committee, headed by Mrs. Jumoke Anifowoshe that selected Ajayi I stuck out my neck for him, to ensure his emergence, but he has disappointed most of us.”

On his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and recent move to the Zenith Labour Party, (ZLP), where he hopes to emerge as the party’s governorship candidate, Oluwajana said if Ajayi’s claim of unfair treatment in the APC was acceptable, how would he justify his recent defection to the ZLP?

He said with the choice of Lucky Ayedatiwa, a onetime member of the House of Representatives and former representative of the state on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from the Southern part of Ondo State as running mate, providence not only shine on Ayedaiwa, but the selection further brightens the chances of Akeredolu and indeed APC in the election. On the killings in Southern Kaduna, Oluwajana said the entire carnage is highly disturbing and regrettable.

“The reports coming from Southern Kaduna are horrendous. Lives of Nigerians are lost daily, houses and settlements are burnt and this is very disturbing. “It is not about being a member of the APC or not. I want governments, federal and state, to redouble their efforts to resolve the crises and stop all these killings. It is shocking and these have been dragging for too long.

All the socio-political and economic issues involved should be addressed. “I am aware that the trouble in that area did not start today. Several committees have also been set up over the years to identify and address the issues that threaten internal security in Southern Kaduna. Hence, the reports of such committees should be revisited and their recommendations discussed and solutions sought accordingly.

Nigeria is a multiethnic and multi-religious country and we must put all these factors into consideration in order to ensure peaceful co-existence. “I have lots of confidence in the President and I’m very happy that Mr. President has shown concern in this regard.

He has held a meeting with the service chiefs, the National Security Council, including all the governors and another one with the governors of the North-East. Of great concern to him is the source of the arms and ammunitions available to these terrorists and the moment that is addressed, you can be sure there will be some improvement in our internal security,” he said.

