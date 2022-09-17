APC winning 2023 Presidential election, foregone conclusion – Ka’oje

Honorable Bello Ka’oje (Dallatun Borgu) is a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Bagudo/Suru Federal Constituency of Kebbi State. In this interview with AHMED IDRIS, he talked about his emergence to re-contest as well as returning opposed during the primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Excerpts…

You are the only serving Reps member in Kebbi State that returned unopposed during the last primaries of the party. How did that happen?

It is the work of God. It was also the decision of my people who realised what I have done for them. My constituency projects gave me the ticket. If you tour my project sites you will see what I have done for the people in Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency of Kebbi State. You see, it is your performance that will determine whether your people want you or not. I have empowered youths. I have also constructed schools, hospitals; I have also dug boreholes for the use of my constituents among other things.

You were reported to have distributed another set of palliatives to the less privileged recently, what did you give out?

Yes, no fewer than 100 tricycles had been distributed to youths in my own constituency, and the gestures form part of my constituency projects while over 100 youths have also benefited from different skills acquisition programmes that I put in place for them. On projects, I have erected no fewer than 500 solar street lights across the federal constituency and solar powered boreholes. I constructed 10 blocks of six classrooms across the constituency. I also built five town halls in major townships and communities across the constituency. I was involved in the rehabilitation of some hospitals and healthcare centres too. Most of my projects are aimed at bringing succour and development to my constituents as well as complementing government efforts in developing the communities. I should also state that my efforts at bringing succour to my people are still ongoing and I won’t relent. My people are happy with me and that is why I returned unopposed during our primary elections.

You are also the House Committee Chairman on Constituency Outreach at the lower chambers. How has your committee performed?

My committee members are doing well because the leadership in the House is also working hard to ensure that they provide dividends of democracy to all Nigerians. Whatever we do is in furtherance of the efforts and work being done by the leadership of the House. Our committee carries out its assignment in accordance with law. We visit a lot of constituency outreach projects across the country while following due process. I thank the Speaker of the House, Honourable Femi Gbajabimila, for carrying everyone along irrespective of different political affiliations, religions and ethnic background. He has demonstrated quality and charismatic leadership, for that we are doing good work that will benefit Nigerians.

How do you see the chances of your party winning the forthcoming General Elections in Kebbi and Nigeria as a whole?

The chances of our great party in winning the governorship and presidential elections in 2023 is 100 per cent. First, let’s come back to Kebbi State where Dr. Nasiru Idris Kaura Gwandu, has emerged the governorship candidate. You know who Kaura Gwandu is? You know how people love him? He is a man of integrity. With the emergence of Kaura Gwandu and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, our party will come out victorious. Our candidates have left good legacies because they have worked in reputable organisations before and for that, our people are still in need of their good service for the betterment of our dear country. Governor Bagudu legacies have also contributed to the chances of APC winning the forthcoming General Elections. He has constructed many roads, health centres, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure.

Your constituency is located in border areas, specifically between two countries namely Niger and Benin Republics. As a federal lawmaker, how do you manage the relationship that exists between your people and those of the said countries?

I have attracted a lot of benefits to my constituency and on the issue of likely security breach I must really thank Kebbi State Governor for using all the security apparatus to secure the border areas. We have never experienced any security challenges and the good work is through the state government and Federal Government.

