APC: Winning elections more important than winning primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is more concerned with its candidates winning elections than winning primaries.

The governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Anambra State APC Governorship Appeal primary, Alhaji, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya stated this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja during the inauguration of the Committee.

Yahaya’s committee, which was inaugurated Friday, is to look at the petitions that were submitted by some aspirants against the Anambra governorship primary that held last week.

Senator Andy Uba was declared as the winner of the primary by the Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Primary Committee.

But 11 aspirants alleged that the primary was fraudulent and did not meet the expected requirements for anybody to have been declared winner.

Yahaya, in his acceptance speech after the inauguration said: “As Democrats we are aware of the processes. And as you rightly observed, you expect us to be fair, just and equitable in the handling of this assignment. We shall discharge our duty without fear and favour. And we shall be fair and just in accordance with the guidelines issued by your party and in accordance to the Constitution of the party so that we maintain ourselves as one big family.”

