APC: With the result of Ekiti guber primaries, I’m sure of victory –Badaru

Governor of Jigawa State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries committee in Ekiti State, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, has said he is sure of victory for the party in the governorship election slated for June. Badaru stated this on Friday after submitting the result of the primaries at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja.

He told reporters that his committee did not manipulate the party’s primary election which took place in Ekiti state on Thursday. According to him, contrary to the claims of the other seven aspirants, the exercise was conducted in line with laid down guidelines of the party. It would be recalled that some of the aspirants: Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Prince Dayo Adeyeye had pulled out of the race claiming that the state government had skewed the process to favour his preferred candidate and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Biodun Oyebanji. Badaru, addressing the press, said; “We have submitted the results sheets and reports where they were conducted.

“In 166 wards, we had elections but in 11 wards the exercise was disrupted and we canceled those areas but in 166, people actively participated. “And I think you all have the videos of what transpired in all the 166 wards except the 11. Even the 11 that had a crisis, I am sure you have seen the videos.” On the alleged manipulation by the seven aspirants, who pulled out of the process, the governor said; “We landed on the 26th, I had meetings with all the aspirants and seven attended out of the eight and we discussed the guidelines and we agreed on all the terms.

“What they are alleging probably is that party members loyal to the governor were chosen to serve as Returning Officers in various wards and local governments. “They raised that at the meeting and I told them that the guidelines are to use the party people to do the job. We cannot hire or take people that are not from the party. “I also told them to give us 20 people each from the party that they believe will do justice to them. “And they provided those 20 lists which we incorporated into the Returning Officers lists. “But you can see from what happened that they are supposed to have agents in all the 177 wards.

“And these 11 wards that the primaries were disrupted were wards that had relationships with most of the aspirants. “So, you can see if they have that power to stop the congress, they could have done it also in the other 166 wards.” While responding to a question whether the party will not experience what happened in the last exercise it had in Anambra state where the APC candidate, Sen. Andy Ubah scored more votes at the primary than he did at the governorship election, Badaru said he is sure of victory for his party when the election takes place in June.

 

