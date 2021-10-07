APC: Without free, fair convention, party is gone –Group

A group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the name, APC Rebirth, yesterday said without a free and fair National Convention, the party would go into extinction. The group, which briefed the press yesterday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, also alleged that the Ward and Local Government Congresses conducted by the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee were imposition. They faulted what the Caretaker Committee called consensus in the conduct of the congresses. According to them, the party had been hijacked with those who have hijacked it doing whatever they pleased with it. But the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, in swift reaction, said that the Committee should be praised and not vilified.

AkpanUdoedehe said it has never been good with APC like this. His words, “The Caretaker Committee can say since inception, we have never had it so good as a party. We have stabilized the party and brought more people to the party. Instead of vilifying us, they should be praising President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Convener of the APC Rebirth, Abubakar Usaman Sadiq, reading their speech said, “We take the courageous step of admitting that the APC has deviated from the ideal political party our founding fathers envisioned during its formation in 2013. Having succeeded in winning the elections and enthroning the government in 2015 to birth the radical change that was in urgent need in the country, the onerous task of managing the party as a true and progressive political party began to hit brick walls as early as the party came into power.

