APC: Women demand 40 per cent representation in party organs

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee Commences work, women Wednesday submitted memoranda, demanding 40 per cent representation in the party’s organs.

The women, who were made up of APC members and CSOs, were led to the party secretariat by the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs. Pullen Tallen to submit their memoranda to the chairman of the review committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN).

Among the delegations were United Nations Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey; Chair, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Duku; representative of the 100 Women Lobby Group and other Civil Society Organisations.

The women, whose demands were categorised into two: Demonstrate political will and commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment and improve women’s participation in politics and decision making also asked for strengthening the office of the Women Leader to serve as the focal point for implementation of gender issues within the party.

