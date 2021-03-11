APC: Women demand 40% representation

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee commences its work, Women yesterday submitted a memoranda, demanding 40 per cent representation in the party organs. The women, who were made up of APC members and CSOs, were led to the party secretariat by the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs. Pullen Tallen, to submit their memoranda to the chairman of the review committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN. Among the members of the delegation were United Nations Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey; Chair, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Duku; representative of the 100 Women Lobby Groups and other Civil Society Organisations.

The women, whose demands were categorized into two: Demonstrate political will and commitment to gender equality and women’s Empowerment and improve women’s participation in politics and decision making also asked for strengthening the office of the Women Leader to serve as the focal point for implementation of gender issues within the party.

On the category of demonstrating political will and commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, they demanded for the creation of public awareness on existing legislations and programmes aimed at realizing gender equality and women empowerment in the party; and to establish a system of gender mainstreaming which incorporates the policy of 40 per cent of women representation in party organs; to show commitment to non-discrimination against and persons with disabilities in the party.

On the improvement of women’s participation in politics and decision making category, they propose an institutionalization of justice and fairness for men and women within the party and its framework; creating an organ within the party to monitor and evaluate the implications of party policy and practice for both men and women; Adequate and guaranteed access to funding, human and technical resources to carry out the responsibilities of the office; devoting at least 15 per cent of the party’s annual budget of the party to the delivery of increased participation of women; to take conscious action in party structures and elections.

