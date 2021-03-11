News

APC: Women demand 40% representation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee commences its work, Women yesterday submitted a memoranda, demanding 40 per cent representation in the party organs. The women, who were made up of APC members and CSOs, were led to the party secretariat by the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs. Pullen Tallen, to submit their memoranda to the chairman of the review committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN. Among the members of the delegation were United Nations Country Representative, Comfort Lamptey; Chair, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Duku; representative of the 100 Women Lobby Groups and other Civil Society Organisations.

The women, whose demands were categorized into two: Demonstrate political will and commitment to gender equality and women’s Empowerment and improve women’s participation in politics and decision making also asked for strengthening the office of the Women Leader to serve as the focal point for implementation of gender issues within the party.

On the category of demonstrating political will and commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, they demanded for the creation of public awareness on existing legislations and programmes aimed at realizing gender equality and women empowerment in the party; and to establish a system of gender mainstreaming which incorporates the policy of 40 per cent of women representation in party organs; to show commitment to non-discrimination against and persons with disabilities in the party.

On the improvement of women’s participation in politics and decision making category, they propose an institutionalization of justice and fairness for men and women within the party and its framework; creating an organ within the party to monitor and evaluate the implications of party policy and practice for both men and women; Adequate and guaranteed access to funding, human and technical resources to carry out the responsibilities of the office; devoting at least 15 per cent of the party’s annual budget of the party to the delivery of increased participation of women; to take conscious action in party structures and elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Traffic Wardens Act impediment to welfare –Officers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Traffic wardens have called on the Inspector General Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu to order for creation of a department for traffic wardens service under the Nigeria Police Force.   They made the call following an alleged poor welfare they suffered under the police force, saying creation of an independent department under the force would change […]
News

Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi sues for peace, inaugurates panel on Oruku crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has tasked the people of Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area to maintain peace, which he said his administration has laboured to entrench and nurture in the state. Ugwuanyi made the call following the recent crisis that erupted in Oruku, which led to the killing of the […]
News

El-Rufai presents N237.52bn 2021 Budget to Kaduna Assembly

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Negedu KADUNA Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday presented a draft budget of N237 billion for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The governor said the draft budget reflected his government’s commitment to promote equal opportunity, accelerate human capital development and attain fiscal viability. He noted that the budget proposals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica