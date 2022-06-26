Politics

APC writes INEC to recognise Umahi as Senatorial Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has written the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Governor Dave Umahi as its Senatorial Candidate for Ebonyi South Zone.

The governor’s name was surprisingly missing in the list of Sentaorial candidates from Ebonyi.

Online newsportal, EverydayNews was, however, privileged to sight a letter signed by the Ebonyi State APC Chairman Hon Stanley Okoro Emegha to INEC.

In the letter the Chairman urged INEC to immediately recognise Engr. Nweze David Umahi as Ebonyi South APC Senatorial candidate.

The party in the letter insisted that Umahi was duly elected and primary observed by INEC and Security Agencies within the timeline allowed by INEC for party primaries.

 

