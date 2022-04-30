APC yet to take final decision on zoning – Adamu

…As Buhari tells Oyebanji being gov will be continuing your service

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that the party was yet to take a final decision on the zoning of the presidency. Adamu stated this yesterday, when he led the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock. Asked by journalists to clarify whether the ruling party had finally zoned the presidency to the south, Adamu said the APC has yet to do that. He said: “I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me.

The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be.” Speaking during the visit, President Buhari told Oyebanji that his election as the governor would be a continuation of his service to the people, while presenting the party’s flag to him ahead of the state’s governorship polls scheduled for June this year. Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, told Oyebanji that “You have served Ekiti State in many capacities, including as Chief of Staff, Commissioner, and Secretary to the State Government. “Being Governor will just be a continuity of service. I honestly wish you the best of luck.”

Adamu said further that the APC was planning to win the contest, “by the grace of God,” adding that it was the reason the candidate was being presented for presidential blessings. Governor Fayemi, who was part of the visit, said Oyebanji had been involved in governance in Ekiti in the past 20 years, and has acquitted himself creditably. Briefing newsmen after presenting Oyebanji to the President, the APC Chairman disclosed that the Kebbi governor had been mandated to lead the campaign for the party in Ekiti. On the controversies around the new Electoral Act mandating political appointees aspiring to contest elections to resign 30 days ahead of the primaries, Adamu said commenting on the matter would be subjudice. On complaints attending the high cost fixed for aspirants to obtain Expression of Interest and the Nomination forms, Adamu said: “We’ve listened with rapt attention to the hues and cries from our lovers and adversaries; we have no regret whatsoever.

“We know what it takes to go through primaries; go through Presidential campaigns; go through election of the President. We know what it takes. “We also do know that there are citizens, who are qualified to contest but are not serious contenders; who would just want to take anything cheap by the roadside and assert what they call their rights and create problems for the party.

We are also aware that some parties that have no chance whatsoever to win the Presidential election in Nigeria; they will sponsor people into parties that have prospects for winning the election to create problems for us and divert our attention.” Adamu added that the money would be needed to prosecute the campaigns across the country in order to win the election insisting that the party’s leadership would not want to be begging people to raise funds for the task. The APC Chairman was also accompanied on the visit by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu.

