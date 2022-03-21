APC young professionals to aspirants: Avoid campaign of calumny

Barely six days to the party’s national convention, the Young Professionals Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday urged all aspirants contesting for positions in the March 26 national convention of the party to avoid indulging in campaign of calumny in order not to jeopardise the fortune of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The council in a statement signed by its Director- General, Seyi Bamgbade and the National Secretary, Hajiya Zainab Umar, urged all party stakeholders, leaders and members, to continue to work for peace and the progress of the party for the greater good of the country.

They said all the aspirants are capable of delivering on the progressive mandate of the party.

