APC young professionals to aspirants: Avoid campaign of calumny

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely six days to the party’s national convention, the Young Professionals Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday urged all aspirants contesting for positions in the March 26 national convention of the party to avoid indulging in campaign of calumny in order not to jeopardise the fortune of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

 

The council in a statement signed by its Director- General, Seyi Bamgbade and the National Secretary, Hajiya Zainab Umar, urged all party stakeholders, leaders and members, to continue to work for peace and the progress of the party for the greater good of the country.

They said all the aspirants are capable of delivering on the progressive mandate of the party.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Soyinka slams Buhari over Twitter suspension

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations […]
News

Absence of witness stalls Evans’ defence, trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Absence of a defence witness yesterday stalled the trial of the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, who is standing trial before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for conspiracy and kidnapping. Evans was charged alongside five others – Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba – over the alleged kidnap […]
News Top Stories

Reps threaten DPR, NAPIMS, PPMC, Chevron CEOs with arrest warrant

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Philip Nyam Abuja The House of Representatives has threatened to issue warrants of arrest on the director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the managing director, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) over their failure to submit documents to the joint committees on finance, banking and currency.   The joint committee is investigating the alleged […]

