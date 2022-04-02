News Top Stories

APC: Your loyalty to me is loyalty to party, Adamu tells NWC members

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has, for the second time, warned the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to be loyal to him. Adamu, who received the certificate of return from the Chairman of the Convention Committee, Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, told the NWC members that their loyalty to him is loyalty to the party.

He also reiterated his position that there would be no failure again in APC. Speaking at the event that took place at the National Secretariat, Adamu also said that they were waiting for the report of the transition committee. According to him, the transition Committee report would determine what he would do with the Directors.

He said: “I am a team player and as much as possible I want to carry everybody along with me. You have to be loyal. “Your loyalty to me is loyalty to the party. You have to recognize the authority of the party. In all that we do. And the interest of the party is paramount.” Addressing the Direc-tors, he said, “As for you, the director of Administration you, have no hiding place. We will count on your loyalty to the party. “It is in God’s pleasure that we are here at the helm of affairs of this party. We’ve come with a very open mind but you have to reciprocate in the same spirit.” He further said: “The National Convention is all about electing new officers for our great party. “And the Election/ Planning Sub-Committee conducted its assignments in a very efficient, honest and very equitable manner as circumstances of the day permitted. We appreciate you.

 

