APC youth commend Buni for saving party from collapse 

APC Youth Coalition for Good Governance have commended the Chairman Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Maimala Buni for his quick action to control the party at the time when it was heading to collapse.

The group also commended Buni, who is the Governor of Yobe State, for his efforts to reconcile aggrieved members of the ruling party.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Wednesday, the group’s leader, Mr Bello Gambo Gude said Buni deserves commendation from every loyal member of APC for wooing the governors of Zamfara, Cross Rivers and Ebonyi states to decamp to the party.

“It is apparent that Governor Maimala Buni has done tremendously well in saving our great party from collapse.

“The governor has moved every nook and cranny to ensure the party has been out in one house. He deserves our commendation for the reconciliation effort among the aggrieved members of the party.

“He also deserves commendation for wooing the Zamfara, Cross River and Ebonyi state governors who recently decamped to the APC. This is commendable.”

The APC youth coalition also lambasted those who have sued the party, and asked them to immediately withdraw the case for the progress of the party.

Like this: Like Loading...