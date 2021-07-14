Politics

APC youth commend Buni for saving party from collapse 

APC Youth Coalition for Good Governance have commended the Chairman Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Maimala Buni for his quick action to control the party at the time when it was heading to collapse.

The group also commended Buni, who is the Governor of Yobe State, for his efforts to reconcile aggrieved members of the ruling party.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Wednesday, the group’s leader, Mr Bello Gambo Gude said Buni deserves commendation from every loyal member of APC for wooing the governors of Zamfara, Cross Rivers and Ebonyi states to decamp to the party.

“It is apparent that Governor Maimala Buni has done tremendously well in saving our great party from collapse.

“The governor has moved every nook and cranny to ensure the party has been out in one house. He deserves our commendation for the reconciliation effort among the aggrieved members of the party.

“He also deserves commendation for wooing the Zamfara, Cross River and Ebonyi state governors who recently decamped to the APC. This is commendable.”

The APC youth coalition also lambasted those who have sued the party, and asked them to immediately withdraw the case for the progress of the party.

Politics

U.S. presidency: How Harris broke glass ceiling

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

  Kamala Harris has made history as not only the first woman, but first Black person as well as the first person of South Asian descent to become the Vice-President of the United States. FELIX NWANERI reports     It was optimism in the camp of United States (U.S.) Democrats, when then presidential nominee, Joe […]
Politics

External forces not responsible for insecurity in S’East – Umahi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Chief Dave Umahi is the governor of Ebonyi State and chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum. In this interview, he speaks on his six years in office, security challenges in the state and the South-East geopolitical zone, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports Your administration is six years, what is your impression about it? […]
Politics

Okafor hosts APGA exco, unveils agenda

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) 2021 Gubernatorial Aspirant, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor has hosted the chairmen and secretaries of The party in the 21local government areas of Anambra State. Okafor, who used the opportunity to intimate them of his governorship ambition, said as executives of the party at all levels, chairmen and secretaries remain the […]

