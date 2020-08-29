APC youth group hails Oyetola’s visionary leadership

The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing across the 30 local government of Osun State and area office have called on the party members to queue behind the present government under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the development of the state. The youths who passed a vote of confidence in the governor to lead Osun till 2026 for his foresight, exemplary leadership, and administrative skills, described him as a man of vision and harbinger of progressive changes.

They made the call yesterday at a press briefing held at the APC party Secretariat, Osogbo, and charged party members to work for the greater good of the state, and not be swayed by those whose ambitions are motivated by their personal gains. Speaking with journalists, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths and Sports, Aremo Adegboyega, said: “It is imperative for us to set out early to support the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to ensure that the gains of IleriOluwa is delivered to the state.

“The current leadership of our party, the All Progressive Congress is one, and there is no division whatsoever within the party.” He added that the agitation by the faceless group is ridiculous, baseless, unconstitutional and illogical as it is planned to distract the governor.

