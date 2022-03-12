News

APC: Youth inclusiveness will sustain party beyond 2023 –NEC members

The non-National Working Committee (NWC) members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have said that only Youths inclusiveness would sustain the party beyond 2023. The members stated this at a reception organised for their former chairman and Grand Patron, Alhaji Nasir Danu, who was recently turbaned in Katsina State.

The non-NWC NEC members, who are majorly youths, also canvassed to be included in the administration of the party as NWC members. They took turns to speak concerning the state of the party and their expectations. Speaking at the occasion, the North West Youth Leader, Abubakar Sadiq, said: “This is an event that can best be described as killing two birds with one stone.

“As NEC members, we usually have this type of meeting from time to time, and also one of our own has just been given a traditional title and as members of the National Executive Committee, many of our members couldn’t travel due to bad weather for the main event in Katsina and this is to appreciate and celebrate with him.” Asked to explain his statement that the Youth should be involved at the National Convention, he said: “This is a campaign of the youth leaders from all the geopolitical zones.

“We have been doing this campaign right from day one during the membership registration of our party and we have been urging all members of our party from the ward congresses where we organised a lot of programs canvassing that youths should be involved in the leadership structure of the party. “We on our part have created a lotof awareness ofhow important it is for young people to buy form vying for party positions. “Leading to the convention we are on this train and so many positions have been reserved for youths. “I think this time we are lookingfor40percent. Asyouarewell we registered over 42 million Nigeriansunderourplatformand70 per cent of people that registered are young people.”

 

