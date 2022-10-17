APC youth leader empowers 10,000 youths, women in Jigawa

The National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has flagged off training and empowerment of over 10,000 youths and women in Jigawa State at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse.

The event was part of his visitation to the state in his ongoing nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour which began in the Northeast region of the country.

The trainees in a release signed by his Media Assistant, Esther Oyeyinka were drawn from across the 27 LGAs in Jigawa State under the state’s implementation of the Progressive Young Leaders Summit, an effort led by Ahmed Muhammed Guma, the leader of the Tinubu/ MUD Support Organization, in partnership with the Office of the National Youth Leader.

Guma is domesticating the youth empowerment initiative of the National Youth Leader, having served in the Organizing Committee of the party’s novel Progressive Young Leaders Summit staged by Dayo Israel in Abuja last month. Beneficiaries receive training in various vocational skills including catering, arts and crafts, and ICT.

The multiphase training will last a couple of months. Speaking at the event, Hon. Dayo Israel emphasised the importance of a skilled workforce to the nation, noting that the APC-administration, including the one Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead if elected in 2023, is about employment and wealth creation.

He said, “our party appreciates the importance of providing our youths, women, and other citizens with the requisite skills and support they need to attain self-reliance and inspire economic growth. We are about capacity building, jobs creation, and prosperity.

This training is testament of that and the country can expect more if the APC is supported to retain power next year.” Earlier, he was at the Jigawa State Secretariat where he hosted a Town Hall Meeting with youth leaders and stakeholders of the party in the state.

Present at the interactive session was Barr. Abubakar Sadiq Jallo, a member of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Bala Usmab Chamo, the Dutse LG Chairman, Arc. Naijb Falalu Gantsa, SA on Urban Renewal, Hon. Hamza Mohammed, SA on Community Inclusion, Hon. Salisu Babura, SA Youth, members of support groups and the local leaders of the party. Sharing his agenda for 2023 with the local youth leaders, Hon. Dayo Israel charged them to “do all they can to ensure a total victory for the APC in all the elective positions up for contest in 2023.”

He also paid a condolence visit to the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate in the state, Mal. Umar Namadi Danmodi, over the flood situation that affected some communities in the state.

Hon. Dayo Israel praised the state government’s timely response to the disaster, including the establishment of committees to manage aid provision and the implementation of lasting solutions to avert future occurrence.

