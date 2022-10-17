APC youth leader hails Jigawa governor on performance

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has commended Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, for his outstanding performance in the state, describing him as an outstanding administrator and silent achiever. Israel, who said this during a tour of some key projects of the Badaru-administration in Jigawa State, where he is making an official visit as part of his on-going nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour, noted that the giant strides justifies his appointment as the northern coordinator of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and will ease his efforts toward secur- ing the region for the party at the polls in 2023. The National Youth Leader, according to a release by his Media Assistant, Esther Oyeyinka, was at the GCC Granite Processing Company, a world-class model secondary school and other project sites across the state, where, according to him, the “transformative touch of Governor Badaru Abubakar was evident and positively impacting the lives of the people.” Offering a remark during a meeting with the Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate of the State, Malam Umar Namadi, the national youth leader lauded the ‘silent achievements’ of the administration, including its ‘exemplary’ inclusion of young people, which he said has placed the state on a ‘stable path of sustainable growth and development.’

