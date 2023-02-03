APC youth leader inaugurates Jagaban Movement in Rivers

As the February 25 date for the nation’s presidential election draws closer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that victory for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel, has inaugurated the Rivers State chapter of the Jagaban Movement. The movement is a national grassroots youth mobilisation unit structured into regions, states, LGAs, Wards, and Polling Units, with the objective of mobilising young voters in favour of Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the general election. The event took place in Port Harcourt against the background of Wike’s reported decision to throw his weight behind the APC presidential candidate, a momentous decision predicted to help Tinubu’s ambition in Rivers State and the South-South region where the governor commands great influence and power.
