APC youth leader inaugurates Jagaban Movement in Rivers

As the February 25 date for the nation’s presidential election draws closer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that victory for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel, has inaugurated the Rivers State chapter of the Jagaban Movement. The movement is a national grassroots youth mobilisation unit structured into regions, states, LGAs, Wards, and Polling Units, with the objective of mobilising young voters in favour of Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the general election. The event took place in Port Harcourt against the background of Wike’s reported decision to throw his weight behind the APC presidential candidate, a momentous decision predicted to help Tinubu’s ambition in Rivers State and the South-South region where the governor commands great influence and power.

 

News Top Stories

Senate to NSA: Deploy more security personnel

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Nigeria’s apex parliament, the Senate, yesterday, urged the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd) to, as a matter of urgency, deploy more security personnel to communities affected by the activities of bandits and herdsmen. The Senate also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Border Communities […]
News Top Stories

MTN backs Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination bid with $25m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications group, MTN, said it has donated $25 million to support the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. The donation, the group said, would help secure up to seven million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for health workers across the continent, which would contribute to the vaccination initiative of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and […]
News

NYSC board member, Oyewunmi, commends Ladoja on his elevation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi, has congratulated the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, on his recent elevation to the position of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Okumade II. Extolling the virtues of the […]

