APC youth leader inaugurates Progressive Young Leaders’ Award

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has announced the institution of a Progressive Young Leaders Award, 2022, which is set to take place in November in Abuja. According to Israel in his Facebook post, the award is “for all the young people who have laboured for our party, our government, our nation and feel neglected, forgotten and unrewarded, we are coming for you.

We will honour you in our own little way and put your name in the pride of place you deserve,” Website for nomination will be announced soon, he added. According to him, “The award ceremony is established to celebrate young progressives who despite the challenges imposed on them, have challenged themselves to be responsible to our great party, the All Progressives Congress, through their contributions to our country, Nigeria, government and party and upcoming elections, especially among young people.

 

