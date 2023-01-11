News

APC youth wing to inaugurate 200,000-member campaign council

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

The National Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will on Friday, January 13, inaugurate its novel campaign council to mobilise youth votes for the party in the February/March general election in Kaduna State. The youth wing led by Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the party, made the announcement in a statement yesterday, reiterating its commitment to its pledge of securing 50 million youth votes for the party next month.

Israel will be joined at the Friday inauguration of the council by other leaders of the party, notably the governor of the host state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, leaders and members of the council, elected leaders of the youth wing and party stakeholders from across the country.

The over 200,000-member council comprises 176, 846 polling unit youth leaders, 774 local government youth leaders, 37 state youth leaders, and six zonal youth leaders that make up the party’s youth wing. They are joined by other acclaimed grassroots mobilisers and young members of the party with expertise in research, data and election management, media strategy, and public engagement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun teacher collects salary for six years from abroad – Commissioner

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

The Osun State Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, yesterday disclosed how some teachers in the employment of the state government ran away from their schools and were still collecting money for some years. This was just as the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon Lekan Badmus, disclosed a plan by the state government […]
News

Sujimoto launches Homewin, to give out house worth N50m house*

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s luxury real estate company Sujimoto, known for their exclusive and breathtaking high-rise developments in Ikoyi, has commenced the generosity movement with the launch of Homewin on Worker’s Day – May 1, 2022. Homewin is the biggest promo ever, where with N500, you can win a fully furnished house in Lekki worth N50 million; 2 […]

oil spillage
News

Nembe oil spillage: FG plans strict regulatory framework for oil coys

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Following incessant oil spillages and their attendant negative effects on the environment in the oil producing communities in the Niger Delta, the Federal Government is considering an amendment to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Act for stringent regulation of the activities of the oil producing companies. Minister of State for Environment, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica