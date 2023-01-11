APC youth wing to inaugurate 200,000-member campaign council

The National Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will on Friday, January 13, inaugurate its novel campaign council to mobilise youth votes for the party in the February/March general election in Kaduna State. The youth wing led by Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the party, made the announcement in a statement yesterday, reiterating its commitment to its pledge of securing 50 million youth votes for the party next month.

Israel will be joined at the Friday inauguration of the council by other leaders of the party, notably the governor of the host state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, leaders and members of the council, elected leaders of the youth wing and party stakeholders from across the country.

The over 200,000-member council comprises 176, 846 polling unit youth leaders, 774 local government youth leaders, 37 state youth leaders, and six zonal youth leaders that make up the party’s youth wing. They are joined by other acclaimed grassroots mobilisers and young members of the party with expertise in research, data and election management, media strategy, and public engagement.

