APC Youths asked for 30%, we’ll give 40%, says Fayemi

•25% of all government, party positions have been reserved for youths –Aiyedatiwa

 

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has promised to give the youth in APC active participatory roles in the core politics in his state. This he made known in his response to the request by members of the Strategic Lobby Committee in Ekiti yesterday.

 

The Strategic Lobby Group, empowered by The Chairman of the CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has representatives drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country, who have been meeting with leaders of the party to push for the inclusion of youths in key party positions.

 

A part of the South-west team: Dayo Iyaniwura, Babajide Akeredolu, Titilope Gbadamosi, Tolu Ibitola, Kazeem Faleye and Egghead Odewale (a member of the National Lobby Group) pleaded with Governor Fayemi to engage more youths in leadership roles than he is currently doing. Iyaniwura, who spoke on behalf of the team, appreciated Governor Fayemi for being very intentional about youths in the state.

 

He said: “We had no reason to doubt that Ekiti would be our easiest visit because in your cabinet you have ticked all the boxes.

 

“We know you have been doing a lot for youths, but we are asking for more.

 

“The youth should be given more opportunities to participate from the ward level up to the national level. “We have a target we are pushing for:

  1. 10% Young Ward Chairmen.

  2. 10% Young LG Chairmen. 3. A Young Organising Secretary for the State EXCO.

  3. State Youth leader should be between the ages of 18 and 35

  4. 30% of Ward EXCO should be Youths. We are ready for leadership and we would not disappoint you.”

The governor, who flew in from Abuja, to meet with the team assured them of his support, saying that youths indeed must begin to occupy relevant positions not only in the party but also in governance.

“I agree with you that youths must be given opportunities. You have the energy and the numbers. “We have seen a lot of youths, who are intellectually sound, and can contribute to nation building. We’ll look at your request and give the necessary support.

 

“In conjunction with the leadership of Ekiti State APC, headed by the Party Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso present with us in this meeting, we are promising you 40% Youth inclusion even though you asked for 30%.”

 

In her vote thanks, Titilope Gbadamosi, implored the Ekiti State government to give good representation to the women too.

“We are asking that the Deputy Ward Chairman should be a woman and the party should also explore the potentials of willing and able young women, who are aspiring to the position of Women Leaders in the party,” she said.

The team proceeded to Ondo State where they were received by the Deputy Governor, H.E Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the State party chairman Engr. Ade Adetiloye.

Expectedly, the Deputy Governor of the State said the Youth in the state can testify to how much the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), gives to the youth.

“Before your coming here, we have always included our youths in key positions. “We made it mandatory that 25% of all government and party positions are reserved for youths. “We have taken decisive steps to include them and give them opportunities,’’ he said

