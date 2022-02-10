APC youths insist on younger governor in C’River

Youths, under the aegis of Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths have demanded for a younger person to govern the state in 2023. Briefing journalists yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, the Chairman of APC youth wing in the state, Oden Ewa said it was time the youths take over the reign of power in line with the “Not-Too-Young to Rule” philosophy of President Muhammadu Buhari. To show its seriousness, Ewa said the group was working to hold a youth summit on the 19th of February “with a carnival float.”

“We want to sensitise our youths that it is time for them to run for electable positions including the highest office in the land. We are saying that our youths have the capacity to mobilise, organise and administer the state. We want APC to retain all offices by fielding the youths, who will take over leadership next year,” Ewa said. According to him, no less than 30,000 youths would be mobilised from across the state for the summit, which will be used to sensitise them to contest every position that would be made available. He maintained that the group was out to assist those who will indicate interest to runaslongasthey areyouths.

