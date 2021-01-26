News

APC youths reject 7-man revalidation committee in Anambra

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Onitsha Comment(0)

Youths in Anambra State All Progressive Congress (APC) as Youths under the umbrella of South- East APC Young Progressives Forum have rejected a seven-man committee inaugurated for registration and revalidation exercise of the party ahead of this year’s governorship election in the state.

 

The Forum led by its National Coordinator, Comrade Paschal Candle said they had no confidence in the committee especially as some of the names nominated to supervise the exercise in the state by the National Working Committee of the party would not be fair to party members.

 

It said in a statement made available to journalists in Awka yesterday that youths had no confidence in Maria Olabisi Idaomi-led Secretary of the Committee and some others who were nominated by an aspirant for 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

 

This, it said that some of the members who allegedly supervised worst primaries in the history of APC in Anambra State in 2019 general election should not be allowed to preside and conduct the validation exercise.

 

The statement reads: “Anyone bringing her to Anambra State to come and supervise party registration and re-validation exercise does not mean well for the party and Ndi- Anambra”.

 

“We, the youths of the party having mobilised our fellow youths to come out en masse will not and shall not allow them to mess the whole process up as they did in 2019 APC Primary Election.”

