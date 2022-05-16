APC: Zamfara gov concedes 2 Senate, 4 Reps seats to Yari

Ahead of next year’s general elections, the governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Matawale, has conceded two Senate seats and four House of Representatives seats to his predecessor, Alhaji Abdullazizi Yari, for peace to reign in the state party, All Progressives Congress (APC). A member of Yari’s camp confided this to Daily Telegraph. According to him, the Yari camp agreed that the governor should have his second term ticket, one Senatorial seat and three House of Representatives seats. Yari had earlier stated that the positions in the state APC would be shared with Matawale, who defected to the ruling party 50/50 per cent. This condition had been a problem with the incumbent governor and his predecessor, a situation that led to the alleged defection of Yari and his supporters to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
