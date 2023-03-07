APC’ll clear 26 Ekiti Assembly seats – Deputy gov

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye yesterday said Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s popularity would boost the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances in Saturday’s House of Assembly election. She said this in Aramoko, Ijero, and Efon- Alaaye, headquarters of Ekiti West, Ijero and Efon local government areas respectively, while interacting with the party members. In a statement by her media aide Victor Ogunje, she applauded the party members for delivering bulk votes for the party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu and other National Assembly candidates on February 25. Afuye urged them to canvass aggressively and replicate such in Saturday’s election. Responding to some of the issues raised against some candidates fielded by the party, the deputy governor urged the party leaders to discountenance any narrow and primordial sentiment and vote for APC candidates, insisting that the party is supreme and towers above any other interest.

