APC’ll lose Kwara in 2023 due to unfulfilled promises – Shittu

Engr. Kola Shittu is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State. In this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he speaks on two years of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state, among other issues

What is your assessment of the performance of the administration of Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq in the last two years?

Has he met the expectations, yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state during the period under review? In assessing Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazak’s administration’s performance in the last two years, I am looking at two angles in reaching my conclusion – what were his promises and manifesto that he and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) sold to the electorate so that he could be voted for.

Outside the above, has Governor AbdulRazaq been administering Kwara State by upholding the nation’s constitution and in accordance with world best practices of the rule of law and fear of God? Considering the above, I have come to the conclusion that the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak has not met the expectations, yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state as buttressed. In Governor Abdulrazak’s administration, corruption is very rife; no transparency in contract award process. Contracts are not advertised in most cases, contractors names are hidden from the public as well as contract sums. All are known only to the governor as the State Executive Council is excluded.

A latest example is the award of contract for the purchase of ventilators to his crony, without following due process. No tender, No ministry’s involvement. This is not the expectation of Kwara citizens. He has not been promoting transparency, accountability and integrity in governance.

It is such that governance has been reduced to family affairs as matters are sometimes concluded on WhatsApp. The industrial development of the state as promised during campaign is not forthcoming. Little or no growth has been recorded in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). There is no sign of improvement of quality of lives for the rural dwellers.

The Kwara State Integrated Rural Development Bureau promised is yet to be established. Our rural roads are still begging for opening up. There have been no concrete steps taken in encouraging potential investors in commercial agriculture unlike during the previous administrations in the state. The strengthening of primary health care services promised is not available and there is poor handling of spread of communicable diseases. No free health services for widows; very little work has been done on the environment as prompt response to natural disasters hardly takes place.

Inadequate waste disposal system pervades the environment. Aggressive rehabilitation of roads, water distribution networks and expansion of state-wide access to power supply are yet to be felt. As we know, the engine room of government is the civil service. Civil servants contribute a very high percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.

However, the promise to ensure prompt payment of gratuities and pensions for all categories of retired civil servants is not being adhered to. The promise to pay the N30, 000 minimum wages was not kept. Engagement of youths in creative development is very low. Sports development for youths is low as well. The need to engage youth in productive activities is required.

What is your take on non-conduct of elections into the 16 local government councils in the state like in many other states in the country?

It is a pity that some state governors have decided to work against the spirit of our constitution by not guaranteeing the democratisation of the third tier of government – the local governments. This definitely will result in the non-development of our local government areas, which are mostly our rural communities in the area of the economic, social and political activities.

It will also prompt lack of transparency and accountability in government. In the build up to the elections that brought the governors, they in their campaigns concurred to paying the N30,000 minimum wage to their workers except for two or three of the governors. They should therefore comply by paying the minimum wage, especially, when the Governor of Oyo State who did not promise to pay the minimum wage has started paying his workers the wage. It is a question of integrity.

What do you see as the bottleneck for its non-implementation and its implications on Governor Abdul- Razaq’s administration?

The bottleneck for its non-implementation may be due to inadequate finance in Kwara State. One would advise Governor AbdulRazaq to pay the minimum wage of N30,000, otherwise the state workers would lose the trust and popularity they had for him before he was elected. That will be the beginning of his reelection failure.

What is the way forward on this issue?

The way forward is for Governor AbdulRazak to abide by his campaign promises and ensure he respects the rule of law in administering the state. He should not put vengeance on the front burner of his administration. Unless this is followed, the people of Kwara State should not expect much for the remaining two years of the governor’s tenure and it will surely lead to APC’s electoral failure in Kwara State come the year 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...