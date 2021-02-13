News

APC’ll reclaim Adamawa in 2023, says Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has today revalidated his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with a promise that the party will reclaim the state in 2023. Mustapha, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the national chairman of the party for the renewed direction they are giving the party, noted that the revalidation exercise provides a unique opportunity to rebuild the party’s strength ahead of 2023 general polls. The SGF said: “Adamawa has always been an APC state you know the reasons why we had the unfortunate loss of the state in 2019.

“We have learnt from those mistakes and I can assure you that we will redeem our state back to APC fold in 2023. “Let me commend the party leadership at the national level, the caretaker committee ably led by the governor of Yobe State who has structured this revalidation and registration exercise.

“This is a very important exercise because what we are basically doing is refreshing the party by bringing in new members and also asking those that are still members to revalidate their membership because in the course of the last six years so many things have happened and we cannot claim that the members that started with us are still part of us. “The exercise is so to recruit new members and give old members the opportunity to revalidate their membership and any party that does not have strong membership base at the polling station level, ward level, local government level and state level cannot claim to be truly a party that is reflecting the yearnings of the people of the country.”

