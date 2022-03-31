APC’ll reclaim PDP states in 2023 – Dafinone

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Dafinone, yesterday said that candidates from the All Progressives Congress will defeat flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. Dafinone, who is a board member of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, while speaking during the inauguration of executive members of the Dafinone Solidarity Movement, said the saying that Delta State is a PDP state would soon become a thing of the past and will only be heard as rumour while in reality Delta State will be an APC state. He reiterated on the need for all hands to be on deck so as to lead the party to victory.

