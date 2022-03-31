APC’ll reclaim PDP states in 2023 – Dafinone

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Dafinone, yesterday said that candidates from the All Progressives Congress will defeat flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. Dafinone, who is a board member of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, while speaking during the inauguration of executive members of the Dafinone Solidarity Movement, said the saying that Delta State is a PDP state would soon become a thing of the past and will only be heard as rumour while in reality Delta State will be an APC state. He reiterated on the need for all hands to be on deck so as to lead the party to victory.
Related Articles
Dangote Cement posts N191.6bn profit in HY’21
Dangote Cement has announced results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as Group sales volumes hit 15.3Mt. According to the company’s unaudited results for the period under review, Nigerian operations accounted for a sales volume of 9.87 Mt while pan African operations contributed the balance of 5.5Mt. The increase in sales […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
World Bank: Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP may rebound in 2021
Even as the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would probably linger for years to come, sub-Saharan Africa will likely reverse an economic contraction next year as countries in the region begin to ease movement restrictions, the World Bank has said. The bank, which stated this in its latest outlook for the region released yesterday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Without Buhari, Nigeria would have been like Venezuela –Ngige
Minister of Labour and Emnployment, Sen. Chris Ngige has said without the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari which he described as very critical to the survival of any human society, Nigeria would have been like Venezuela. Speaking shortly after his induction as a Distinguished Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Leadership, Enterprenuership and Corporate […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)