APC’LL RULE FOR AS LONG AS NECESSARY –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 general elections and continue to be in power for as long as necessary. The President gave this assurance yesterday at an exclusive interview aired by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). According to him, the ruling party had conducted registration of members from the ward to the federal level in order to return power to the grassroots. Asked whether the party would retain power after his tenure in 2023,, he said “Yes, we are preparing APC to remain in power for as long as long as possible.

You under stand that we say registration of members fro ward to the top. From polling units to ward, to local government to state to here, where we are. We allowed members of APC to register in any part of the country with a lot of publicity. We believe in the survival of the APC after we left. It’s no use when we leave here and we Jeanne with the party.

The party should continue.” The President also lamented the delay in prosecution of corruption cases through the regular courts hinting that the government may consider the establishment of specialized courts for the purpose. He maintained that prosecuting corruption cases by the regular courts takes a long time with legal practitioners employing all measures to elongate the of the cases sometimes outliving the judges as signed to them.

He said “If they have charges and bring them before the courts, they’ll come and defend yourselves. But if you go through the system, especially if they still have some savings somewhere, they engage high class SANs, lawyers to come and defend them and the case may drag on until maybe either the judge dies or the committee goes down. So that’s why I say specialized courts are very important especially in the case of corruption so that anybody who misbehave will account for it. We shouldn’t wait until people die and go before almighty God” Responding to accusations of double standards in his treatment of secessionist and bandits, Buhari said those who hold such views are being unfair to him. He said “They are being unfair. They should go and ask the governors of Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina and find out how we have been deploying the police and the military.”

On diversification of the economy’s the President said he introduced the fertilizer policy in order to stop reliance on oil revenue as it continued to dwindle. Meanwhile Buhari said Nigerians are forgetful, conidering that persons accused of corrupt practices still win elections.

Buhari, who noted that he has been at the forefront of the fight against corruption since his days in the army, added that democracy has provided an excuse for corrupt persons to still find relevance within political settings. “When I was a bit younger, in uniform, when I came, I arrested president, vice-president, governors, ministers, commissioners, and put them under restriction or detention, and told them they are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent. Now, this is opposite – democratic system, as people would like to believe,” he sad.

“We put investigation panels, virtually based on the present geopolitical zones. For those who held positions and because it was a law for people to declare their assets when they become governors or ministers or commissioners or head of security agencies, they were investigated. Those that cannot explain the extra resources they have in terms of assets and in the banks were asked to surrender. Eventually, I was arrested and detained, and they were given back their loot. So, this is Nigeria.’’

