APC’ll shock opposition parties in 2023 –Umenzekwe

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and member of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) board, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, believes that opposition political parties angling to unseat the ruling party will not make any headway. In this interview, he speaks on the party’s chances in the 2023 presidential election. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The presidential primary of your party will hold this weekend, what should supporters of the party expect?

The political firmament in the country is fully charged and the race, rivalry and permutations for choice of a flag bearer by each of the political parties, not just APC, are on top gear.

The objective of finding a flag bearer is to get the best and who will ultimately pilot the affairs of the nation in order to lead the country not just to prosperity, but also to ensure peace, unity and progress in our dear nation. Of course the major focus, unarguably, is on the ruling APC and there are several reasons why the focus should be on the party.

The party is currently in charge of running the country, so the people are looking at what the party has done in close to seven years. The party is being assessed based on its ability to implement its manifesto and other performance indices, unlike parties which we do not know their pedigree.

Of course, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been given a technical knockout; they have not recovered and their house is in disarray. So, Nigerians are more likely to believe in our party rather than trying a strange hand.

Do you think APC has what it takes to retain the presidency in 2023?

When you look at APC; it is in the character of the party to spring up surprises. Our party shall spring more surprises come 2023, the opponents will know that APC is the number one party in Nigeria and the biggest party in Africa. We are going to win the next presidential elec- Umenzekwe tion come 2023.

So, I want to say, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2023 and I have my reasons. With the caliber of those in the race in our great party, I am very sure that each and every one of them is eminently qualified.

Their credentials speak for them, and you see many of them have served in this administration, while others have been in government before and each and every one of them have left indelible signature and landmark achievements in their various sectors, their accomplishments speak for them.

Any one of them that is chosen is capable of delivering victory to APC.

Your party has about 25 presidential aspirants, but Nigerians are saying that the number should have been pruned down…

Many people have complained that 25 aspirants are in the race for the primary under our great party, and so on and so forth. Yes, it is democracy at play, nobody is denied of anything and that is the best way to ensure representative democracy and inclusivity.

You must understand that when you exclude some party members in the race, you automatically brew internal party wrangling, withdrawal of support, outright anti-party activities and implosion. Remember what happened to PDP in 2015, when many party stalwarts left the party with their teeming supporters obviously due to lack of internal party democracy.

If you are excluded from a process in which you have genuine interest, you begin to have hatred for the party. But when you allow all those who are interested in contesting to do so, nobody will feel excluded, you go there, try your luck and come out happy that you were not disenfranchised, you are not unduly excluded. So, the more they are in number, the merrier. This is democracy in action and APC likes it that way.

Don’t you think there may be discordant tunes with the number of aspirants?

As a party, our ability to put our house in order has become legendary and phenomenal. Remember when the issue of chairmanship of the party appeared to be an issue, our dear President and leader of the party,

Muhammadu Buhari, known for his political sagacity, astuteness and strategy, came up with the idea that produced Senator Abdullahi Adamu and everybody became happy again as one family.

Our party can spring up surprises at any moment; surprises that bring solution and panacea to teething national and party problems. Don’t be surprised that before the day of the primaries, some of these aspirants will on their own go for alignments and alliances based on mutual understanding. So, APC is warming up to produce a widely acceptable presidential candidate that Nigerians will vote for.

Do you think APC has been able to fulfill promises for which the people voted it?

In the area of implementation of the party manifesto, APC has achieved a lot. Our achievement is so huge that it makes it easier for people to develop appetite, hunger, interest, enthusiasm, willingness to vote us back to the Villa. APC under President Buhari has achieved more than PDP’s 16 years administration.

The records are there, in road infrastructure, works and housing, in agriculture, making sure we produce what we eat and eat what we produce.

Do you know that this government has done well in security contrary to insinuations from a few quarters and when juxtaposed against the quantum and number of insecurity in the land? Without the way this government is tackling and strategically fighting insecurity, the country would have been overrun by bandits and insurgents.

The issue of insecurity is everywhere, even in America which people regard as Eldorado. Recently in America, a gunman who was described as a white supremacist opened fire and killed not less than 11 people.

The government of APC is doing very well; it has improved on the security situation in the country. I will admit there are still security challenges all over the country, but they didn’t start with the APC government, after all we decimated some of these things in the North before these other ones started springing up. Both the states and the Federal Government are working to make sure that these things are brought under control.

Again, the APC led government is being run seamlessly, the executive, the legislator and the judiciary are working together as one family. The aim is to ensure harmony among the three arms of government because it is by having a peaceful polity that development can make any headway to our dear country.

What are your thoughts on the high cost of the APC presidential nomination form?

I have listened to different people castigating APC on the issue of the N100 million nomination form or what you call expression of interest form. They have their reasons for doing so, but one thing is clear, this issue is an internal party matter.

Before the amount of money to be charged was arrived at, I am sure party leaders did not take a unilateral decision, they came together and consulted and agreed on what is good for the party. It was not forced on the people. Even at that, you saw the number of aspirants who bought the forms

