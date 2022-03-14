News Top Stories

APC’s arrogance of power responsible for Nigeria’s economic woes –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the nation’s economic woes to what it described as arrogance of power by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government  PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, also blamed Nigeria’s economic problems on President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to timeously appoint an economic team or listen to wise counsel on the economy and security. “This is why he completely mismanaged our national affairs and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world and the third country with the highest level of terrorism, according to the World Terrorism Index,” PDP stated. According to the party, such arrogance of power is manifesting in President Buhari and APC’s refusal to accept failure for the near collapse of the nation’s economy, handed over to them in 2015 by the PDP. It noted the fall of the nation’s currency, the naira from about N197 to a dollar to almost N600, as well as a hike in petrol price from N87 per litre in 2015 to between N300 andN400 per litre, under the APC government. It accused the Buhariled APC administration of importing contaminated fuel, which, it noted, led to agonising fuel scarcity on the citizens of the country.

 

