APC’s arrogance of power responsible for Nigeria’s economic woes –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the nation’s economic woes to what it described as arrogance of power by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, also blamed Nigeria’s economic problems on President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to timeously appoint an economic team or listen to wise counsel on the economy and security. “This is why he completely mismanaged our national affairs and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world and the third country with the highest level of terrorism, according to the World Terrorism Index,” PDP stated. According to the party, such arrogance of power is manifesting in President Buhari and APC’s refusal to accept failure for the near collapse of the nation’s economy, handed over to them in 2015 by the PDP. It noted the fall of the nation’s currency, the naira from about N197 to a dollar to almost N600, as well as a hike in petrol price from N87 per litre in 2015 to between N300 andN400 per litre, under the APC government. It accused the Buhariled APC administration of importing contaminated fuel, which, it noted, led to agonising fuel scarcity on the citizens of the country.
2023: Politics of exclusion, threat to Nigeria’s existence –Bauchi
Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has urged Nigerians to avoid politics of exclusion. According to him, politics of exclusion is a threat to the co-existence. Mohammed, who spoke at presentation of a book by frontline journalist Dr. Amanze Obi, said zero-sum politics of exclusion and alienation had brought out the worst in Nigerians. He called […]
Akeredolu Emerges Vanguard’s ‘Governor of the Year
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been selected as the ‘Governor of the Year’ by the Vanguard Media Group, publishers of Vanguard newspapers. It was gathered that the award would be conferred on the governor at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The award, according to […]
Amotekun: Oyo local hunters oppose online registration
The South-West- created security outfit, otherwise called Western Nigerian Security Network (WNSN), codenamed “Amotekun,” may not take off soon in Oyo State as local hunters have vowed to disengage should the leadership of the outfit insist on online registration for interested applicants. The outfit was launched early in the year in Ibadan by […]
