APC’s congress despicable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as despicable, the crisis that greeted last Saturday’s congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC). PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan noted the physical, verbal and emotional assault that characterised the congress.

The party said the party used thugs to unleash mayhem on party members with charms and dangerous weapons.

“It is indeed despicable that a party that has the incumbent President of the country could not successfully conduct state congress, as their leaders were seen behaving recklessly and investing heavily in violence; a development that speaks volumes on why our nation has been under the heavy yoke of violence, division, bloodletting and acts of terrorism under the APC watch.

“Theoutcomeof APCcongresses in many of the states has shown that it is a party that lacks leadership direction and internal cohesion; a party of unruly people, who are averse to peace, which explains why our country is reeling in crisis under the APC,” the PDP stated.

The party regretted that APC could not guarantee the life of Nigerians or give unity, tranquility and progress to our nation

