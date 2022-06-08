News

APC’s Consensus Crisis: Delegates’ list doctored, changed

As the All Progressives Congress, (APC), prepared to elect its presidential candidate yesterday, the crisis surrounding the issue of consensus candidate, as announced by the party National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, led to the change of delegates’ list, a party source said. According to the source, the list was changed yesterday night with the assistance of the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Chidi Nze Duru, and an assistant director in the Directorate of organising. The source also said that the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, played a vital role in changing the delegates’ list.

The delegates and aspirants who had got wind of the change, the source said, protested, adding that the aggrieved could not complain to the National Chairman be-cause he was not accessible. The source also stated that the new list was different from the one submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), in line with its rules that all delegate’s lists must be submitted by political parties before primaries.

The change in the list was to pave way for the preferred aspirant of the party to emerge as the candidate. It would be recalled that the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, announced that the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had been chosen as the consensus candidate for the party for the 2023 presidential election. The endorsement of Lawan had triggered crisis in the party as some stakeholders kicked against the move.

The Spokesperson to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, issued a statement distancing the President from the consensus arrangement, just as the Northern APC governors dissociated themselves from the endorsement.

The source noted that doctoring the delegates’ list was to make sure the Senate President emerged as the candidate of the party, and since they could not get the buy-in of every aspirant on the consensus arrangement, they needed to doctor the list. “However, l can assure you that it would not go without any resistance and no one can tell how far the resistance would go.”

 

