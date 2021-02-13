APC’s constitution was written in my house, with zoning implied –Bafarawa

…says NASS, not Buhari, to blame for insecurity

…don’t expect anything more from the president

…APC, PDP have same father, mother

Attahiru Bafarawa, a twoterm governor of Sokoto State is one of those who consider themselves as professional politicians having started politics as a local government councilor and rose to become a governor. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, Barafawa discussed many issues affecting governance and unity of the country. Excerpts…

What do you make of Nigeria’s democracy and governance that seem not to have stability?

Well, our democracy and governance are different from others, throughout the world because this is a country that plays the game without umpire. In any game you are playing without umpire you don’t expect it to end well because there are a lot of rough players who have not been trained to play the game. So, when you bring people who are not professionals into a game and you ask them to come and play, without an umpire and without even the person who knows how to play the game, you should expect a problem to arise. So, this is how our democracy is moving the way it is moving.

You can’t bring a medical doctor who was trained to treat the heart and then ask him to treat the eye or ear. Yes he is a doctor but not doctor for ear. He has been trained for a specific organ of the body. So, l will say that some Nigerian politicians are misfits. When you go and obtain vocational education or you trained under military or other various profession of your choice, may be you went and joined army and rose to the rank of General or Colonel, since your childhood you have been trained to be a military man and after many years, you don’t know anything beside that training that you had acquired. You are like somebody who was enrolled into primary school, secondary school and university up to PhD level in his profession.

So, 90 per cent of Nigerian politicians, they just join politics for the sake of seeing it as a small scale industry where they can make money unlike the real professional politicians, who do not see politics as a means of making money. This latter group takes politics as a profession,be served but to serve.

So, this is the problem between Nigerian politicians and the democracy in Nigeria. Most of those who happen to join politics, some of them have retired from their professions, some of them for the reasons best known to them have left their professions and they joined politics because they want to be House of Reps members, Senators, governors or President but they do not know the game; their only ambition is to become a governor or to become a senator.

So, they see that as a means of making quick money. If you look at most of Nigerian governors, who served as governors for eight years in their own states, after finishing as governor for eight years, they would come back and be looking for Senate, which is one third of the state where they governed. That is wrong. If you are a senator you can go for governorship but you cannot be a governor and after look for Senate seat.

That is number one, number two is that where they served as governors they were only born there; their professional training was outside the state, so they didn’t even know the state well until when they became governors. Go and check, 90 per cent of Nigerian governors didn’t have their personal houses in their state capitals until they became governors.

The question then is, where did they get the money to build those houses when they didn’t build before becoming governors? And come to Abuja, those who have served as governors, 95 per cent of them, are based in Abuja. But the real politicians don’t feel comfortable staying outside their own jurisdictions, they always stay at home. They don’t see Abuja as home.

I don’t want to start mentioning names but when we are talking of professional politicians, l can mention people like Bola Tinubu, Segun Osoba and the rest of them. They don’t have anything to talk about Abuja as residential place. They are all based in their constituencies. They are home based. People like me; l don’t feel comfortable staying outside my own state. l always feel happy staying with my own people. I am just trying to name a few of us like that who are real politicians. So, we Now, we are outnumbered, so nobody should expect democracy to grow as we are expecting it to grow in the country.

Who should be an umpire in the game of politics?

When we are talking of democracy, it is not a governor or president that is supposed to be the umpire, the umpire is the party. The party has a constitution, has a manifesto, so the party is supreme in the running of the affairs of democracy. Whatever position you occupy, be it president, governor, senator, etc., you’re elected under the party are agents of the party. So the party is the umpire that would blow the whistle when you jump outside the principles of the party as enshrined in the manifesto or the constitution. If the president misbehaves, the party has the power and the authority to discipline him. But again, here it is not so. When you become the president, you hijack the party – you are the leader of the party and you are the head of government. It wouldn’t work like that. In the Second Republic, during Shehu Shagari’s era, the National Chairman of National Party Nigeria (NPN) controlled the party and the President. Shagari attended meetings in his house. So, the party was supreme, they could do and undo any member who disobeyed the outline of the constitution. The party has a manifesto and all what it intends to do when voted into power is written there and it is on the basis of these two documents (Constitution and Manifesto) a political party is registered. So, whatever you are going to sell to the voters, it is not what you intend to do or not do when voted into power, all is there in the manifesto. The president or governors are just agents of the party so if they go, the party would not go, the constitution and the manifesto would not go. If the priority of any political party is water or electricity for everybody as the case may be, nobody can bring any other agenda outside what is contained in the manifesto of the party. So, when you jump outside that manifesto the umpire will blow the whistle that that is not in our manifesto, come back. Even if it is going to be added, the manifesto has to be reviewed for those things to be added but government is ongoing. Today one person will come and say five agenda, another person will say nine agenda and at the end of the day, nobody will get even one agenda to be achieved because there is no discipline within the party that would control the agents – the governor or the president – who happens to be a member of the party.

years in this administration and some persons believe that Nigeria is stagnated. Do you feel that way?

Obviously as l mentioned earlier when you are trained to be medical doctor and you take a gun to go to war automatically you will be killed because you have not learnt how to protect yourself. So, somebody who reaches the rank of a General, by discipline he was trained to obey before complain, that is their own motto and then our own is complain before you obey. So, there is no way he can change from such training in his old age and don’t expect him to go beyond what he is doing now.

You once said in an interview that you saved President Buhari from been embarrassed in 2003 and gave him the Presidential ticket of ANPP then. Now you are saying he was not trained to govern. What made you to support him in that 2003 for President?

Simple! We brought him and we gave him the ticket and we are professionals in the game. I know when l brought him there was nothing l told him that he disobeyed because l told him the truth. This is the way it is and at that time he listened. So, we gave him that ticket and gave him a guide and he is the type of a person at that time that l did not expect him not to perform because he was there as assembled and we were the actors, the professional players who would tell him what to do. So putting him there was not a problem and if we had succeeded in 2003 to make him President, l believe he would have performed better than what is happening because we would not have given him a chance of not doing what was supposed to be done. Two, we saw him as a politician, we didn’t look at him as a General, we saw him as an agent of our party, so he would have done what he was supposed to do. By that time there was an umpire and we were the umpire and we would have blown the whistle. Now there is no umpire who would blow the whistle for him. That is the difference between 2003 and 2015 and today’s date.

Recently the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said it would take another administration 10 years to clear the mess of the present administration. How would you want to react to this?

You see, Wike has his own reason to say so. He is a sitting governor and he knows what comes in and what goes out. l am not a sitting governor, l left office as a governor in the last 16 years, so l cannot comment on what Governor Wike said because he is now a player and he knows the reason why he said that. So, l cannot comment on something that l cannot prove.

The former governors have a Forum that is being led by the former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu. What is the Forum doing to assist Nigerians have the kind of leadership they deserve?

Well, l heard that there is a Forum but l have never attended the meeting for once because l see it the same way l see Nigerian politics. With due respect to him, the chairman of the Forum is not a politician, he is a retired civil servant as a Federal Permanent Secretary and he came back to join politics and became governor. Before he became governor there are some people who were his seniors. So, before somebody will reach that level of chairman of former Governors Forum, he has to be 1. A professional, 2. Experienced in politics because it is political. So, honesty speaking, l don’t know much about the Forum because l have never attended any meetings.

Having been in APC and now PDP, could you make a comparison of the two parties?

You see, when people are talking APC, PDP, l do not see any difference. I happen to be in PDP by accident and APC was formed just like crash programme that they must get rid of PDP.

So, when you say PDP, APC is this is that, l used to laugh because there is no difference between the two. They are the same father, the same mother; the people there are the same players. Today they will play in PDP and tomorrow they will play in APC. If you look at APC, 80 per cent of its members are former PDP members. So, they are just the same father and mother. The only difference they have is that one starts with alphabet ‘A’ and the other with ‘P’. In the same family we have Joseph, John, Mohammed, Musa and so on.

What would be your advice concerning 2023 Presidency between the North and South?

Honestly, this is my personal view, as a Nigerian what we are looking for is a leader who would bring this country to a better position, whether he is a Muslim, a Christian, a Northerner or a Southerner; what l want is to see a leader who will unite everybody. He would not see anybody as Hausa, a Yoruba or an Igbo. This is the kind of leader l want to see in 2023. But when you are talking North or South, Yoruba or Igbo, we are not talking democracy. Anybody is free to come out and let them come out so we can see those who are interested and then we will judge them. Whether you are APC or PDP should not matter, what should matter is credible candidates. We are not now necessarily looking for education or roads, we are looking for somebody who will come and unite this country. When we are united then we can have those things. That is my own position.

Are you saying you cannot vote for zoning of the Presidency?

There is no democracy in that, everybody is free whether you are PDP, APC or any other political party that you feel you can do it. Come and bring yourself, let us see you then we judge and we will vote the best person. So, it is not a question of voting for zoning, everybody has the power and right to run for that office. But we are looking for somebody who would run that office for the betterment of everybody.

Do you have any regrets leaving APC when you did?

You see l don’t regret something that l decided on. As a founding member of APC, l left the party on principles not on any reason of sharing whatever the party has got to share. I am a founding member of the APC, l was not a joiner. The constitution of APC was drafted in my house, this very house in Abuja. Right now we have about five or six members who served under my committee who are Ministers. So, l left APC because justice was not done to me. We are fighting for justice and when injustice was not done to me l decided to leave. We are the pioneers, we used our resources to form the party and get the party registered. But from nowhere five governors from PDP because they know that they were not going to get what they wanted in PDP, quickly came, met some of us and said they wanted to join APC and said they were ready to give money to finance the party’s take off. When that decision was reached people like me and most of us were just told that these governors have joined the party and they are the leaders of the party. So, the person who was in my own state, the then governor, who was my deputy and who was then in PDP took over because he had the money even though we suffered to bring APC. We were told to handover the party to him and l said goodbye. So, because Justice was not done to me and my followers and by the virtue of my position as a former governor, whom he served under as deputy, l decided to leave and said ‘let him lead, what else am l looking for in the party?’

You said the APC constitution was drafted in your house; therefore you must know something about zoning in the party. Could you shed light on that?

You see because l am not a current member of the party but as a former member there is moral justification to give the Presidential ticket to the South – either South West, South East or South South. Right from day one, even though we did not put it in writing, as respected gentlemen – people like me, people like Segun Osoba and the rest of us- we agreed to that position. I knew the body language even though it was not written, there was no dispute. Automatically, when APC was formed everybody believed Buhari was the standardbearer so there is no justification for him not to be. Atiku Abubakar who contested against him was a joiner, he came together with these five governors. So, even before he came and joined us we had gone far with our unwritten agreement. So, that is my previous knowledge when the party was formed but since l left the party l don’t know what have changed to this date but by the time l was a member of this party there was a gentleman’s agreement and that was why Buhari didn’t bother himself so much on campaign. He was just an automatic candidate, Atiku who came, came as an intruder because he didn’t know the secrets of building the house, he was just a joiner. So, we the original founding members knew where we were going.

The country is miffed that the security situation in the country is getting worse at a time that a Northerner is the President. What can you say about this?

You see, this insecurity issue is beyond one man, it is beyond the President, it is for all of us. When we say the President has failed, he is from the North, he is Hausa- Fulani man, we are deceiving ourselves. Security is a task for all of us to get up and stop blaming each other and see how we can put our house in order. What people don’t understand about the herders is that we are more affected than the Yoruba community, the Tiv and Mildlebelt areas on this issue. We have our own Fulani – Hausa- Fulani. They don’t speak anything but Hausa, the Yoruba have their own Fulani, who speak Yoruba and they don’t know where North is. May be they had been in Yoruba land 200 years ago. You will see Fulani man in the bush speaking Yoruba. How can somebody go to a place in five years and learn the language of the place? Is it easy to learn a language that way? So, it means that they were there before Buhari became President. If you go to the East, you will see Fulani – Igbo speaking Igbo language. How can a Fulani man go to the East within five to six years and learn Igbo language? So, we have our own Hausa – Fulani and so it is with other tribes. However, the same raping, killing, kidnapping by bandits others are facing, we are facing more. So, it is not a question of seeing Buhari as a President, as a Northerner, as an Hausa – Fulani but it is something we must tackle collectively. Before, we were hearing Boko Haram and that was only in the North East but now what is happening within North West, North Central and South West is more than what is happening in North East. The killing and raping happening in those areas, Borno State does not have it but because there is no publicity to make everybody hear about them. The country is in fire and we are blaming Buhari who will come and go and the problem will still be there. Whoever comes later, we must stop blaming each other and start putting our heads together and then we will move this country forward. But if we sit down talking Buhari, Buhari we will not do anything. It remains two years for him to go and if we don’t sit down and kill this nonsense we will lose this country as nobody will be able to come out. It is only when there is a country that somebody can start talking about ruling it, if there is no country what will anybody rule?

The reason some persons would call Buhari is because the buck stops at his table and also he used tackling insecurity as one of his campaign points. Are you not worried that the President is not speaking but rather some persons are speaking for him?

I am not worried because it is not his fault. That is the reason why we have the National Assembly; we have the Senate and we have the House of Reps. If Buhari is being blocked or he is not seeing, nobody is blocking them (NASS). They have been elected to represent their constituencies and they are more powerful than the President, therefore it is not a question of putting blames on the person of Buhari. The National Assembly is to blame because when things are getting worse they are supposed to ask what is the way forward? So, by the time we are talking about what the President said or what the President did not say we will miss it because that is the reason power is giving to the National Assembly to checkmate him on his performances and other things. So, the mistake we are making is blaming Buhari for everything while we have the National Assembly members who are going to their various constituencies and seeing what is happening and doing nothing. Nobody is blaming them but everybody is blaming the President. You will be surprised that l am not putting the blame on Buhari but he has his own lapses. Nobody is 100 per cent good and that is the reason the constitution made provisions for the National Assembly to checkmate the Executive. The National Assembly can call Mr. President and caution him and if they don’t want to call the President they can go and meet with him and discuss. That is why they have leaders. May be those who are under him, they are afraid of telling him the truth so he may not know what is going on but the National Assembly would not have any fear about telling him the situation. Sometimes, people assume that all that is going on, Mr. President knows about them but he doesn’t. People are abusing the trust given to them to work with the President. They have betrayed the trust giving to them by the President and they have betrayed the people, the country and their brothers and sisters for not drawing the attention of Mr. President to what is happening. He is not an angel, that is why he has subordinates. So, it is not a question of putting all the blame on one person’s. It is the duty of everybody to rise up and say something to the ear of everybody and then we can move forward.

Sheikh Gumi recently visited the camps of the bandits and suggested Amnesty for them. Do you think this can solve the problem?

Of course yes, when there is a problem and you say there is no need for talk then we are finished. I remember during regime of late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who provided Amnesty in South South, it worked. Now Sheikh Gumi went and saw them, he heard their grievances and that is why he came up with their grievances and say let us discuss with them and see what we can achieve with them. By the time we reach an agreement with them and they fail to surrender or they break the promise, that is all. You will have no dealings with them. But these people that Sheikh Gumi met, they are Nigerians, they are complaining we don’t have schools, we don’t have hospitals, we don’t have anything, we live in the bush and are looking for schools for our children and we have not got them. They are looking for where they can graze their cows and they are not getting them. Let the government sit down with them and hear them and know what they can do and what they cannot do. If government says we are not going to accept all what you have said, this is what we are going to accept and whatever happened again you the leaders will be held responsible. But if we say no peace talk that is not good enough and those who are saying that are not politicians. Whoever opposes that suggestion is not a politician, you have to listen to people but when you say l am not going to listen to people then you are a dictator and the Presidency is not meant for dictatorship. So, l am 100 per cent in support of what Gumi is proposing and whoever says no is enemy to the society.

One issue some persons talk about today is the issue of corruption. As a former governor, how would you quantify corruption today and before?

You see l am not an officer who is going to quantify yesterday’s corruption and today’s corruption because the present government which had campaigned on the fight against corruption, it’s not for me to say because l disagreed with what they are saying, that is why l didn’t join the party or l left the party. Now it’s you people who had seen yesterday’s government that are to judge, not people like me because whatever we do they will say it’s politics. So, it is left for you people to assess and when you are going to assess you have to bring facts and figures for yesterday’s corruption and today’s corruption. But for me l wouldn’t want to comment, whether it has increased or decreased. It is you people who are the watchdogs and that is why l say the role of putting democracy in place is not only for the players; the media people are part and parcel of it. To say it as it is.

Now, how do you look at governance in your state, Sokoto State, where you governed for eight years.

No comment.

Like this: Like Loading...