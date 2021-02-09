APC’s failures, Buhari’s misadventure

If anyone had predicted pre-2015 that President Buhari would be a colossal failure as a leader and president of Nigeria’s over 200 million people, a lot of his followers would have shouted hoax. He contested in 2003. He contested in 2007. He contested in 2011, which he termed his last outing, shedding crocodile tears and threatening blood.

He lost in all three previous engagements. In 2015, desperate to uproot the PDP from power as a result of Goodluck Jonathan’s lacklustre leadership, anything but Jonathan became the sing-song. The APC had come together, drawing strength from nPDP, CPC, ANPP, ACN and APGA.

The merger was consummated through a well-structured power sharing formula, midwifed by Tinubu and others, to birth a Buhari presidency. No one ever contemplated that Buhari would be this incompetent. He has not only failed to provide leadership, his monumental leadership albatross has thrown Nigeria into the Stone Age era. This is why some people started the bodydouble theory of saying Jibrin of Sudan.

This is surely the same General Muhammadu Buhari, except that his ill health has tinkered with his mental alertness. He now lacks initiative and creativity. He doesn’t connect to the Nigerian audience. He now stands poles apart from those who cooked the soup of his presidential project. He doesn’t reach out to the states. He travels only to Daura, his home town in recent times.

In the build up to the 2019 general election, when President Buhari was seeking his second term, we saw the desperation in his shoot-atsight order and the body-bags declaration by his footsoldier, Mallam Nasir El-rufai.

The most dangerous reality of all the campaigns was his abysmal outing with Kadaria Ahmed, during a question and answer programme at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

Repeatedly, Kadaria would pose a question, but President Buhari wouldn’t be able to comprehend. Often times, the Vice President would interject, trying to break the question into smaller particles, to stimulate his understanding. It was a global ridicule that typified the state of mental backwardness of our president, who was seeking a second term of office.

We all laughed it off, but little did we know that we were laughing at our own collective follies and foolishness. The expression on the faces of President Buhari’s ministers and appointees, was dismissive and pointer to the president’s obvious mental crisis.

The expression on the faces of Mr. Amaechi and Udoma, who were highlighted by the camera-men, conveyed the scene of a troubled presidency, and a president that is out of tune with reality. Simple questions became difficult response for President Buhari.

He stuttered, almost helplessly, as he struggles to comprehend what Kadaria Ahmed was saying. That is the beauty of democracy; when a questioner has the right to throw punches at anyone without let or hindrance.

That interview was an early warning sign of what to come in President Buhari’s second term. We were laughing at his lack of mental wellness and presence of mind, at the detriment of our own collective misadventure.

The end result of such mental laxity has been the cause of our failures as a country. Insecurity is as visible as the sunshine everyday. Kidnapping has become the fastest growing industry in a bandit-dominated economy, where chief security officers of the states, now relocate to the forest, to negotiate the terms of engagement with bandits. Only recently, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, joined the fray of chief negotiators with bandits just to allow for peace to reign.

When negotiations are ongoing, you often see visuals of security agents, straddling AK-47 to their shoulders, and laughing away their foolishness. On top of that, the Service Chiefs who were relieved of their responsibility, were rewarded with ambassadorial appointments; such mouth-watering reward for failure.

But that is Buhari’s world; a world of incompetence, under-performance, leadership atrophy and mental absenteeism. I have repeatedly said it that Buhari has demystified himself by the relish of his presidency, but at very great cost to the well-being of the country.

If he were to go without being president, chroniclers of history and his sworn adherents would have left a telling footnote: “the best president Nigeria never had”. But his intervention in the power equation has earned him the “worst president Nigeria ever had”. The country is on the fringe of disintegration.

The copious signs are damning. The fractures are ominuous. The fault lines are deepening by the day, amid shrinking conversations. The president is an award-winning student in silent emanations, who keeps mum, when the nation is boiling. He hardly addresses the people on state of the union. Tongues are broken against tongues.

Geopolitical zones are sharply divided against one another. The North-South divide is deepening by the day, with tempers rising by the hour. Kidnappers, killer herdsmen, armed robbers, bandits and insurgents are the subject-matter of our every minute discourse.

Our rolling plans are located within the threshold of these crimes and criminalities. The government’s seeming silence or a drop-in-the-ocean response, has since become an enabler kind of, for the continuing perpetration of these heinous crimes. Listening to the Governor of Benue State, Samuel.

Ortom, last week, and his frustrations, confirmed to me that we are a country of many nations, driven by parochial interest of the president. It is the reason why nepotism has flourished under this government even though in practical terms, the favoured North still remains the headquarters of poverty and deprivations.

The Sultan of Sokoto, captured it more eloquently, when he said the North has become the worst place to live in Nigeria. It has become more of an endangered zone than every other part of the country.

If nepotism were to cure all the ills in the North, President Buhari would have been decorated with ornaments. He would have been celebrated with superlative adjectives, but in a country as heterogeneous as Nigeria, nepotism breeds mutual suspicion, mutual hatred, political tension, which hurts political stability needed to carry out development.

The president’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is presently rudderless, clutching at every available flotsam to remain afloat, using the 2023 presidential contest as a stimulant. But there has to be a country first, before anyone can seek to govern it.

The APC, for want of what to do, decided to keep itself busy by wastefully embarking on membership drive, at a time when our economic realities are in dire straits. Killings have occurred as a result of this exercise.

As a party that cultivates lawlessness with perfunctory relish, the APC disbanded a properly constituted executive council, replaced it with a hand-picked caretaker committee, under a president whose adherents see as a man of integrity. What definition of integrity fits the Buhari presidency?

Integrity that gives extra-judicial extension of tenure to the Inspector-General of Police? Integrity that dissolves a properly constituted executive council and replacing it with an illegal caretaker committee? Integrity that does not have the capacity to resolve issues internally,

and instead, deploy presidential fiat to whip everyone to line? Integrity that uses injustice to replace justice, or one that fails to provide the etiquette of problem-solving leadership to respond to internal party squabbles?

The APC is undoubtedly a metaphor for our collective failures as a country, where we are unable to find a common platform to speak to issues with the aim of finding lasting solutions to them.

We love to hand over all powers to the president. He presides over the party and the nation. His lone voice is more than the collective voices of all. In all the troubles that presently afflict the country, where is the voice of the ruling party, the APC? Yobe is a troubled state, having suffered untoward damage in the hands of the insurgents.

A serious-minded governor would create time to offer leadership and see how to rescue the state from the grip of insurgents, the same way Governor Zulum is doing in neighbouring Borno. No dice!

The APC, rather than sympathise with the governor and the people, thrusts another herculean responsibility on a governor that was already over-burdened by the challenges of Yobe. As chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Malam Buni now junkets around the country leaving governance to suffer in Yobe State.

He spends better part of his time in Abuja and elsewhere in order to cope with a “national assignment” of managing a distraught party that has failed to offer the required leadership to preside over the country.

When you interact with some of the chieftains of the APC, you are confronted with pretentious followers who are just interested in 2023 and not what a Buhari presidency has to offer. Some of them are ashamed to be members of the APC, but are tagging along for the 2023 contest.

To them, President Buhari is already at the departure hall, whatever that is left, would be decided by the fight of who emerges the candidate of the party in 2023. I already heard the APC saying, they will rule for 100 years, playing God, to decide the tomorrow they may not see, the same way Audu Ogbeh pronounced 60 years for PDP and got his fingers burnt afterwards.

There must be a country first and foremost, before anyone could pursue an ambition to preside over it. Nigerians must be ready to take their destinies in their own hands by rising up to interrogate processes that lead to the recruitment of a leader and president.

The mistakes of electing the Buhari presidency must not be repeated next time. We must collectively resolve to chart a roadmap that would usher in a much capacity-driven leadership who can speak to our multiplicity of interest.

We are a country at the edge of the precipice, that can give way at the slightest prompting, if we are unable to provoke the right discourse of national unity and regional harmony.

We must improvise methods to confront insecurity across the land without breaking the fragile peace that stares us on the face. We must insist on demanding accountability from our government from time to time.

Intimidation, harassment, embarrassment and political witch-hunt cannot replace our desire for responsive leadership. It is an open secret that the APC and President Buhari have failed abysmally.

We only need to be wary of the failures so that they would not rock the boat and dismember the country

