APC’s fortunes brightened by reorganisation, reconciliation, says Buhari

…as 14 jostle for party ticket in Anambra

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been brightened by the re-organisation and reconciliation of members across the country by National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by the Yobe state governor, Malam Mai Mala Buni.

This came as Buni disclosed that 14 members of the ruling party were jostling for the party’s primary to contest the Anambra state governorship election scheduled to hold later in the year. Speaking at the APC CECPC meeting at the State House yesterday, the President said the party had bounced back to life having been revived, energized and repositioned for its national convention and future elections by the CECPC. While commending the Buni led panel, the President recalled the crisis that engulfed the party in the recent past leading to litigations. Buhari said the party structure was disturbed by the conflicts that preceded and followed various elections, noting that the secretariat had been witnessing a beehive of peaceful activities after the reconciliation. He assured the members of the committee that they would continue to enjoy the support of all party stalwarts and members to complete their assignment with the actualisation of the convention and leave an “indelible footprint’’. “We want to leave behind a legacy of transparency and fairness, which the party needs to survive,’’ he added. In his remarks, the Chairman of the CECPC said the committee approached the duty with commitment and dedication to rescue the party from imminent collapse.

noted that all issues and members were given a fair hearing, and an open door policy was created to accommodate all those that were aggrieved, leading to withdrawal of cases in court and peaceful settlements. “We are currently witnessing high powered decamping to our party, including governors from the PDP. Some members of the APC who attended the meeting include, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong. Others are, Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el’Rufai, Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello.

