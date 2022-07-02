…APC’s fraudulent from foundation –Ologunagba

News Top Stories

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections scheduled for early next year, the two leading political parties, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday tangoed over claims of missing credentials of presidential hopefuls of the ruling party.

PDP described the development as symptomatic of the perceived fraudulent foundation, which the party claims the APC was built on since inception. The ruling party on the other hand in response stated that such allegations are unfounded because its Presidential Candidate has not breached any law, adding that the allegation is being peddled by those whom he called electoral failures who are “afraid of their impending defeat at the poll.” Those who spoke with Saturday Telegraph on Friday on the issue were the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba and the Director of Legal Directorate, Tinubu Campaign Organisation. Ologunagba threw jibes at APC saying “What I can say to you is that if the APC candidate cannot find his certificate and its placeholder candidate which is not known to law because they don’t have a vice presidential candidate who says his own certificate is missing then what it means and what that has shown to Nigerians is that the party is missing.”

The PDP spokesman said, “You can see the way they have been acting, the President who came from the party is missing. He is never around (to run the country). Nigeria right now is a missing nation because everything is missing, security is missing, and the economy is missing.” Reacting, Ogala described those asserting that Tinubu lacks the requisite qualification to contest the Presidency as illiterates whom he said while engaging in mischief and blackmail, saying those who had any form of reservations should approach the law courts. “All I can say is that this assertion that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not qualified to contest? In recent times, many Nigerians have been contacting his alma mater to enquire whether he attended the school and the school has been responding to the enquiries.

“Our candidate in the forms he submitted to INEC attached photocopies of university certificate as well as his NYSC discharge certificate to INEC, so why the controversy?” Ogala said. While dismissing the issue as inconsequential, Ogala maintained that the issue has been put to rest at the apex court but that continued reference being made to it is being done by those he called mischief makers. “All I know is that this is a man who cannot be stopped as he has always made electoral successes. I think the issue with them (his traducers) is the fear of another electoral defeat next year.” Ogala said.

 

