APC’s house of crises

In the last few weeks, the crises in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have festered and this was as result of President Muhammadu Buhari’s position in the party. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, however, looks at the critical issues in what are presented to the public by party members and tries to give an insight into what could be the problems in the party

The level of political intrigues and name dropping that have pervaded the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the bid to replace the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as the chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee in the past few weeks left Nigerians wondering on who is speaking the truth and who not to believe.

Characteristically it came with name dropping that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked for a change of guard at the APC Headquarters in Abuja. Governor Sani Bello of Niger State after a clandestine meeting he held on Sunday night, March 6, 2022 at the Niger State Governor’s Lodge stormed the Secretariat on Monday morning. His aim of storming the Secretariat going by what was revealed later was to take over the Secretariat as the chairman of the CECPC.

It was alleged by the close associate of the governor that he had summoned the Secretary of the Caretaker, Senator John Akpanudoudehe that Sunday to brief him on the preparation of the National Convention. However, it was said that the Secretary declined, stating that he was answerable to the Yobe State governor. At the APC Headquarters, after the CECPC meeting chaired by Governor Sani Bello, he told the media that he was Acting Chairman.

When he was asked to state if he was acting for Buni or for the party, Bello insisted that he was acting- a position that brought suspense among some party members and some onlookers.

As the suspense was about who was the chairman of the CECPC, the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai made an appearance on a television programme, stating categorically that the President had asked Bello to take over from Buni as the chairman of CECPC.

The governor in that programme said, no fewer than 19 governors of the party and one deputy governor unanimously agreed to carry out the directive of the president, saying the remaining three governors are the ones dishing out “fake news” that Buni has not been removed.

He added, “The President held a meeting with us (APC governors), and gave us a clear directive and responsibilities and went into his waiting chopper at the airport. The President in his wisdom knew that we have the capacity.”

The claim of the Governor El-Rufai on 19 governors agreeing to remove Buni was also buttressed by Senator Ali Ndu, when he said no going back on the decisions of the governors. According to him, the actions of the 19 governors, who are allegedly in support of the emergence of Niger State Governor Sani Bello as the CECPC Chairman, will be eventually ratified for the betterment of the party.

The lawmaker said, “When we have 19 people on one side, the voice of the majority will prevail and have its way. The President is the leader of our party and as I said, the 19 governors seem not to prefer Buni and we cannot afford to go into the elections with a divided house.

This issue will be resolved eventually with the inclusion of the other four Gov- ernors. “What is happening in the APC is worrisome but this is not unusual due to political interests – the problem is that the interest of some individuals overrode the party but the President intervened.” However, no one has been able to give details of those 19 APC governors.

The only other governor who had spoken in favour of Buni being removed as CECPC Chairman is Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. Akeredolu referred to the governors supporting Buni continuous stay as chairman as “Yahoo Yahoo governors.”

Governor Buni, however, made revelations through his letter that the allegation of him plotting for the National Convention not to be held was not true, as he transmitted a letter to the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello to continue on the preparations of the Convention in his absence.

In the letter dated February 28, he said, “This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, February 28, 2022. “In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you.

“This is to enable the committee to conclude all arrangements leading to the National Convention slated for March 26, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office. “I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you.

Please do accept the assurances of my best regards.” Governor Bello however denied receiving such letter but not with a strong voice. Confronted with the question of Buni’s letter to him, he said, “I haven’t seen it. Did you say on social media? I have not seen it.”

The APC governors have been used to: “the President have said; the President have endorsed, etc,” a party source said. According to the source, this has been the bane of the party or governance in the country. The situation in the party wouldn’t have been as bad as it were today if the President had taken initiatives to communicate properly, appropriately and timely to party members.

The crisis in the party would always fester before the President would speak. In 2018, when Chief John Odigie- Oyegun was the National Chairman of APC and was seeking reelection, some few governors also went to see the President, came out and said the President has endorsed the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to take over from Oyegun. That was how Chief Oyegun dropped his reelection.

The issue of a Consensus National Chairmanship candidate of the party is another in question. Some persons have come out to say that the President has endorsed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

This also is an issue of concern among party members and other candidates. It is more so that the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media, Femi Adesina has come out to say that the President has not endorsed any candidate.

It has been alleged that some governors and cabinet members take advantage of the President’s of his Personal Assistant, popularly known as ‘Idiagbon’ to extract some signatures from the President.

All these are evident in the letter written by the President to the Chairman of the PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu. In that letter, the President was categorically that the governors should allow the status quo ante in the CECPC to remain and all Gov. Buni to conduct the convention.

This also, some governors have frowned at. Talking about the loss of APC in Zamfara, Rivers, Bauchi and Adamawa states, President Buhari cannot be exempted from the reasons that made the party lose. In fact many party members believe that APC lost because President Buhari refused to do the needful.

The needful here is the ability to call all the warring factions together, hear them out and give a direction of where the party is going as a leader. Going forward, the President should not choose to speak last went things must have gone bad.

There are situations that might not be redeemed when they go bad, a party chieftain said. On the allegations against Buni by some governors, the question is which governor was not in support of his leadership of the party at inception. If there were, there would be more than 3 or 4, who were Oshiomhole’s supporters.

Whatever decision taken by Buni as Chairman CECPC considered to be wrong must have the fingerprint of the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, Kebbi State, Atiku Badaru, Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and Imo State, Hope Uzodinma. Some of these governors withdrew and started castigating Buni because they all wanted the same thing but Buni was having the upper hand because of the position he occupies in the party,

said chieftain from Kano. Party members should try to reduce the ‘lies’ the President has said and President has not said because it would not take long before people will know what the President said and what he didn’t say.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...