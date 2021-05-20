APC’s insensitive to suffering of Nigerians –PDP govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is insensitive to the feelings and sufferings of Nigerians. Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, who reacted to a statement credited to the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, that the meeting of PDP governors in Ibadan was a ‘jamboree’, said the APC Caretaker Committee is living in a world of fantasy. Maduabum noted that the communique issued at the end of the PDP meeting was a patriotic call to move the nation forward. Among the demands of the forum, according to the DG, was the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to summon the Nigeria Police Council, which has not been meeting since 2015, to begin to grapple with the immediate problems of policing, pending a constitutionally based restructuring.

He stated that the Police Council, which comprises the President as Chairman, the 36 state governors, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman Police Service Commission as members, is constitutionally mandated to organise and administer the Nigeria Police Force.

“How can a meeting of 15 state governors that made concrete suggestions on how to improve the almost hopeless Nigerian condition under the APC government be termed a jamboree? “Can a meeting that called for a speedy passage of the Electoral Act, de-escalation of tension in Nigeria, the equipping, welfare, training, financing, and stoppage of personal attacks on Nigerian Police Force be termed a jamboree and a waste of time? “Perhaps, because the Caretaker Committee is not elected and consequently, devoid of any democratic mandate, as required by the Nigerian constitution, they seem to be insensitive to the feelings and sufferings of Nigerians under thr APC misrule, especially the insecurity and economic challenges facing the nation,” Maduabum stated He reminded the APC that President Buhari vetoed two bills sent to him by the 8th National Assembly on Electoral reforms, and has not taken any step “to curb the herders/farmers clashes other than inciting and ridiculous statements regularly dished out from two presidential aides on behalf of the presidency.”

The DG drew the APC Caretaker Committee’s attention that restructuring, devolution of powers, state policing proposals and ranching, have been endorsed by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), which comprising 21 APC governors, Northern Governors Forum that has 13 APC governors, the Southern Governors Forum, with seven APC governors; the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the El- Rufai Committee

