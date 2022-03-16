APC’s move to vacate order stopping convention suffers setback

A disagreement between two lawyers yesterday stalled an application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking to vacate a court order stopping the party from going ahead with its March 26 National Convention. Justice Bello Kawu of an Abuja High Court in Kubwa had earlier ordered the party not to go ahead with the event. During yesterday’s proceedings, Shuaibu Aruwa (SAN) and Michael Adoyi, from the chambers of Musa Yakubu (SAN) and Co., announced their appearance for both the APC and Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni. While Aruwa claimed he had been briefed by the party to take over the matter from Musa Yakubu, Adoyi said his principal had not been debriefed. Aruwa said: “It appears there is a conflict of representation as regards the 1st and 2nd respondents in this matter.

We have a copy of a letter of instruction to them in this matter. ”After we were briefed, we filed a notice of change of counsel and we informed the counsel in court of the changes and there was no complaint.” But Adoyi said his chambers had not been debriefed. He said: ”We were not served with the hearing notice of this matter today and we did not receive any letter debriefing us. The case file is still with me.” Justice Kawu in his ruling said it was obvious the case cannot go on because of the disagreement over legal representation.

He said: ”Having heard from counsel, it appears there is a disagreement over who the counsel representing the 1st and 2nd respondents will be. ”I, therefore, order the 1st and 2nd respondents to write to the court who their counsel is. “This matter is hereby adjourned till March 17, 2022.”

