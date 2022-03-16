News Top Stories

APC’s move to vacate order stopping convention suffers setback

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A disagreement between two lawyers yesterday stalled an application by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking to vacate a court order stopping the party from going ahead with its March 26 National Convention. Justice Bello Kawu of an Abuja High Court in Kubwa had earlier ordered the party not to go ahead with the event. During yesterday’s proceedings, Shuaibu Aruwa (SAN) and Michael Adoyi, from the chambers of Musa Yakubu (SAN) and Co., announced their appearance for both the APC and Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni. While Aruwa claimed he had been briefed by the party to take over the matter from Musa Yakubu, Adoyi said his principal had not been debriefed. Aruwa said: “It appears there is a conflict of representation as regards the 1st and 2nd respondents in this matter.

We have a copy of a letter of instruction to them in this matter. ”After we were briefed, we filed a notice of change of counsel and we informed the counsel in court of the changes and there was no complaint.” But Adoyi said his chambers had not been debriefed. He said: ”We were not served with the hearing notice of this matter today and we did not receive any letter debriefing us. The case file is still with me.” Justice Kawu in his ruling said it was obvious the case cannot go on because of the disagreement over legal representation.

He said: ”Having heard from counsel, it appears there is a disagreement over who the counsel representing the 1st and 2nd respondents will be. ”I, therefore, order the 1st and 2nd respondents to write to the court who their counsel is. “This matter is hereby adjourned till March 17, 2022.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abiodun sets up committee to investigate farmers/herders clash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeok uta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday inaugurated a 20 – man Peace Keeping Committee to resolve farmers and herders clashes in the state.   The committee, which is headed by Kayode Oladele, comprises: state security chiefs, traditional rulers, lawmakers, government officials, representatives of Fulani herdsmen and farmers.   Abiodun mandated the committee to investigate the […]
News

After months of warning, FG suspends salary of workers for shunning IPPIS verification exercise

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has suspended the salaries of 243 workers who failed to participate in the verification exercise, as they are suspected to be ‘ghost’ workers. Federal Government workers were directed to update their records online on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). It would be recalled that the government had on December […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Putin unleashes Russian forces on Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of explosions near major cities across the country. In a pre-dawn TV statement Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine, but said Moscow’s response would be “instant” if anyone tried to stop this. Shortly afterwards, attacks were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica