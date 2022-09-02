APC’s Muslim/Muslim candidacy utmost disregard for Nigerians’ feelings –Okowa

The Delta State Governor, Dr IFeanyi Okowa, has said that for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to adopt Muslim/ Muslim candidacy at this crucial time of Nigeria is not only an act of insensitivity, but outright disregard to the feelings of the citizens. Okowa said it is no longer a story that today the foundation of the Nigerian state is not only shaky but in a dangerous position, with citizens looking at each other with utmost disrespect and mistrust.

“It is unfortunate what we see in Nigerian politics today; because, there are so many conversations out there, people are not really looking at the reality that we have in this country. But, the issue is that in a fractured country where you have voices of dissent, people don’t seem to trust each anymore,” he noted The PDP presidential running mate who spoke in Kano, late last night, averred: “In a country that you have a shaky foundation, where people are getting sensitive to issues because of high-level of failure of trust, if you go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, that trust deficit becomes private, so there are issues.

“Unfortunately, people are just hanging on anything; they want to reach out because they want votes, even at the detriment of their faith. I don’t believe that is the right way to go. In a country where every man in the South East is looking at different direction, the man in the North is looking at different directions, people from the South West have a voice of their own; when you put these together, we don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that something is really wrong. “There are so many voices of anger expressed in several ways, and we have begun to have distortions on the foundation that holds the country together. When you see such a thing, you should be frightened for Nigeria.” Governor Okowa said Atiku Abubakar’s stay at the Presidency for eight years has put him ahead of others, adding that the former vice president possess the right qualities to take the country forward.

“Atiku is somebody who has the capacity, the experience, the level of calmness, the wisdom and the reach out across Nigeria to be able to bring people to the table; gather a team together from day one and begin to proffer solutions to issues, build confidence to restart the country again. “Many of those who are currently jostling for the number one job can’t fit into this, because it requires some level of experience.”

