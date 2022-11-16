APC’s Muslim/Muslim ticket in Kaduna divisive –Asake

Jonathan Asake is the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State. The former member of the House of Representatives, in this interview with BABA NEGEDU, speaks on his chances in the election and his vision for the state

Why did you dump the leadership of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) to join the governorship race?

In the assignment that I was carrying out in SOKAPU, I found myself doing humanitarian work more than socio-cultural work and that was occasioned by the times that we found ourselves in; incessant attacks across communities by bandits and terrorists and other criminal gangs like kidnappers, where people are displaced from their homeland and they cannot access their farms, they are hungry, children pushed out of school.

I found myself each time begging for food and other relief materials to go and give to the displaced people. Consistently, I found out that they were being neglected by the government, and I come to realize that in SOKAPU, there is no source of funding, only for me to be begging to take care of people who are neglected by the same government that is supposed to see to their welfare.

When I opened the pages of the constitution, section 15 specifically, I found that the primary purpose of government is to ensure security and welfare of the citizens. And when I looked at the whole issue, I said we have a government in place and the people are being pushed out of their homeland every day, the people are being killed, stopped from accessing their farms, hungry and dying of diseases and no attention from government. The basic purpose of government is to provide security and they are not providing security.

When insecurity has pushed the people out and they are hungry, they need healthcare and other basic facilities, they are not being provided for by the government which is welfare. So, I find out that I need to step in and give leadership at that level. I was providing leadership through SOKAPU but there were no resources to take care of the people who are in need. So, if I have the resources that are given in trust by the people, I will be able to protect the people with those resources as well as ensure their welfare.

If you succeed in your quest, what will you do differently?

Honestly, I have a great plan for the state. Anywhere in the world where a leader leads without justice, fairness and equity, that leadership can never be balanced. I want to bring on board leadership that will not look at people through the prism of their religion, ethnicity, culture or whatever diversity that we have. I want to bring on board, leadership that provides an enabling environment for everybody to contribute towards the development of the state irrespective of where they come from, their faith or ethnicity. I totally disagree and I abhor where people are given opportunity because of their religious or ethnic background rather than capacity, ability and qualification.

Do you have what it takes to tackle insecurity in Kaduna State?

Seriously, it is to work with the communities. We use to have village heads, ward heads that knows when a strange person enters their communities and they will find out who he is. Today, we have so many places that are ungoverned because the village heads have been sacked, the district heads have been sacked by the same government and nothing was done to take care of these ungoverned spaces.

Are you saying that their sack contributed to the insecurity problem?

It contributed to the insecurity seriously because these were leaders who use to keep pace with issues in their communities and government has not done anything to substitute the people sacked. Even the Kaduna Vigilance Service, how much of their welfare is taken care of? Their welfare is not being taken care of, so they can even become a security risk to the society. Their job has been reduced to just crowd control during events. But we are going to look at all those structures.

Before now, efforts by politicians from your zone to be governor have not been successful except late Patrick Yakowa and how he emerged is common knowledge. Can you make the difference this time around?

All those times that people from Southern Kaduna were trying to be governor; we only had one mega party that is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but even though the party has continually harvested winning votes in Southern Kaduna, it has at no point said it should zone its ticket to the zone up till now that we are talking. We know that it is by this zoning arrangement that we have had the presidency move from South to North but the PDP in Kaduna State has deliberately refused to zone its governorship ticket to Southern Kaduna. So, all those who have attempted the governorship did that on the platform of the smaller parties that will never go anywhere.

The only time that someone from Southern Kaduna attempted to be governor on a serious platform was late Isaiah Balat, who attempted in 2007 and it was a very good showing at that time. In fact, they have to go through a run-off election with Namadi Sambo, it took the power of incumbency supervised by then Governor Ahmed Makarfi to take the ticket away from Balat.

So, you could see that the people of Southern Kaduna have tried their best to become governor but one factor or the other always suppress them. While the PDP has refused to zone its governorship ticket to the southern part of the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Governor Nasir el-Rufai has even gone overboard by not only refusing to zone the ticket to the Southern Kaduna, but even introduced something strange that further divides the people, the Muslim/Muslim ticket.

What it means is that they are not even thinking of the Southern Kaduna person as a governor any time. That was why when the Labour Party agreed that the ticket should go to Southern Kaduna and you can see the difference as the people of the state, not only Southern Kaduna people but people who are fairminded, whether Muslims or Christians, whether Hausa or Fulani or other tribes are ready elect a Southern Kaduna man on the platform of Labour Party.

I can tell you that these fair-minded people are in the majority. I will also tell you that even the Muslim/ Muslim ticket issue that was introduced by el-Rufai under the APC flag does not enjoy the support of majority of Muslims. They say it is against the spirit of Islam because there is need for inclusiveness, peace, justice and equity as the two religions abhor injustice. So, for the people to see the ticket of Labour Party going to the Southern Kaduna, they feel there is justice and fairness.

