…APC’s plot to suppress free speech –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the ban on Twitter by the Federal Government is a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to suppress free speech in the country.

PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan alleged that APC leaders at one of their national caucus meetings recommended the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

The party said the party has been plotting to obliterate internet-based interaction platforms in the country such as Twitter. It recalled how the APC caucus has been pushing bills in the National Assembly: “Seeking to enforce a draconian regulation of social media so as to gag Nigerians from exposing its atrocities, including human right abuses, treasury looting, nepotism and sectional marginalisation by the APC administration.

“Nigerians can also recall how the APC administration in carrying out the agenda of its party have been using the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to suffocate the media space with humongous fines and threats of suspension of operating license on broadcast stations.”

The party however said that APC’s plot against Nigerians has been exposed and cannot stand

