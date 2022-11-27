APC’s victory in Kano certain – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has boasted that the ruling Party, APC, was a party to beat in the forthcoming 2023, general elections, insisting that Gawauna/Garo is a winning ticket that would enable the APC coast home to victory.

Ganduje assured the people that Kano would continue to be an APC State, because the party is an unstoppable party that is sure of winning in the upcoming election.

In his remarks while launching the campaign at the Emir of Gaya’s Palace, the governor urged the people of Gaya Emirate and indeed, the entire state, to vote for the APC governorship candidate, Dr.Nasir Gawuna, who is also his deputy and Hon.Murtala Sule Garo, to enable them to continue with the laudable programmes and policies of his administration.

Ganduje also urged the people of the area to vote for Gawuna and Garo to ensure the sustainability of the Gaya Emirate that his administration had restored.

He said the restoration of the Emirate had brought growth and development to the area in terms of peace, security and infrastructural development.

He informed the electorate that an opposition political party was already planning to scrap the Emirate if it was voted into power, and urged them not to give that party their mandate.

The governor also asked the people to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he is the most qualified among the other candidates because of his impressive records as a former Governor of Lagos State and a one-time Nigerian Senator.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...