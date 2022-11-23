Apex bank’s agric interventions propel Nigeria’s rice export quest

Nigeria’s quest to become a major exporter of rice seems on course; thanks to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s interventions in the agricultural sector, writes Tony Chukwunyem

According to agency reports last week, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tiamin Rice Company for processing and sale of rice locally and internationally. The Deputy Managing Director of Tiamin Rice Company, Mr Aliyu Ibrahim, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the agreement was aimed at cultivation of quality rice paddy by RIFAN, while Tiamin processes and packages with state-of-the-art milling technology for sale locally and internationally, particularly to Egypt.

He said the MoU, which would be operational for a period of two years, was signed at the company’s 600-metric tonnes per hour capacity mill in Bauchi State. According to Aliyu, “RIFAN and Tiamin share a common agenda in the area of rice farming and milling. This is to ensure a sustainable supply chain management of rice under a partnership that seeks to produce, mill and package processed rice of the highest quality for export and local trading. “With a combined capacity of 920 tonnes per hour from its two mills in Kano and Bauchi states, Tiamin Rice is one of the largest producers of rice in Nigeria.”

The deputy managing director, who disclosed that the company had “benefited from six different development finance interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” said the intervention was to the tune of over N20billion, adding that Tiamin had successfully repaid four of the intervention funds. Aliyu further revealed that Tiamin Rice Company was the first corporate entity to access the Private Sector- Lead Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme(P-AADS) funds from the CBN.

Earlier this year, during the unveiling of mega rice pyramids in Abuja-a joint project between the CBN under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and RIFAN- the Secretary of the Kano State chapter of RIFAN, Ado Hassan, told journalists that the country would commence exportation of rice in the near future. Noting that Nigeria had become the highest rice growing country in Africa due the support of the Federal Government and the interventions of the CBN, he said: “For the fact that Nigeria has not imported even a grain of rice in the last four years is enough prove that we are already self-sufficient in the commodity.

The cultivation of rice is a reality and it will continue to happen.” He further stated: “There was a time when the CBN was spending N1billion to support rice import bills. Today the apex bank is no longer spending a kobo to support importation of rice. Today, Nigeria has become the highest rice grower in the whole of Africa. That is a great achievement.

“We have leaders of some of our neighbouring countries who are coming here today to see our miracle in rice. They are a sure market for our rice exportation.” Similarly, in August last year, National President, RIFAN, Aminu Goronyo, had told journalists in Abuja that Nigeria was discussing with West African countries for rice exports given that its production capacity at the time could satisfy local demand. Goronyo said RIFAN alone produces between 8.5 to 9.5 million metric tonnes per annum, which the country consumes annually, while production by other farmers, who are not members of the Association takes the country’s local production to about 11 million metric tons.

While assuring that Nigeria has enough rice to satisfy local demand, Goronyo noted that there was a continuous increase in production with the support of the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. He said: “We consume a minimum of 7.5 million metric tonnes to a maximum of 9.5 million metric tonnes per annum, what we RIFAN produce alone is between 8.5 to 9.5 million metric tonnes, there are other farmers not under the association who are rice farmers that produce rice. “If you put together what we all produce, it is about 11 million metric tonnes per annum, we have more than enough to consume, we have achieved self-sufficiency in rice production.

“We were producing between 1.5 to 2.5 million metric tonnes before the ABP was launched in 2015, the same farmers are now producing a minimum of 9 million metric tonnes per annum and this present production has exceeded our local demand. “We are ready for export as we are in talking terms with West African countries so that we will be able to export the excess rice we produce.”

Rice exporter

However, there are indications that Nigeria already exports rice albeit in negligible quantities. Indeed, in the address he delivered at a seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors in Lagos, in September, CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced that the country was now an exporter of rice as a result of its initiatives in the agricultural sector, especially its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP). Emefiele, who was represented by the CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, noted that the ABP had ensured that Nigeria which used to be highly dependent on imported rice now exports the commodity. He said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria, under my leadership, has taken major leaps to diversify the economy away from largely oil-based economy through our numerous interventions. We have supported non-oil sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, health care, education, power and aviation and other allied economic value chains.

“You may recall that our flagship Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) that heralded recent rice revolution in Nigeria has changed the long-standing dependence on imported rice as the country is not only depending on domestic production, but we have now become a rice exporting country. “The Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) is a major special purpose vehicle to support commercial farmers in the country in different value chains including oil palm, cotton, cocoa, among others.” The CBN Governor stressed the need for the country to end its crude oil dependency and focus on building a broad-based and well diversified economy that guarantees overall macroeconomic stability. According to him, “the quest for building a more sophisticated economy anchored on agriculture, MSMEs, industrial and manufacturing concerns have become the major component of our monetary policy.

Nigeria has largely depended on the oil sector for revenue generation over the past four decades and the sustained decline in crude oil production has continued to negatively undermine the performance of the economy. Thus, there is the urgent need for a conscientious effort to diversify to other non-oil sectors. “As I have often said, it is important that we work to create an economy that will enable us feed ourselves, create jobs for our teeming youths and improve the standard of living of our people. With our population growing by over three per cent per annum over the past seven years, against a less than steady growth in output since 2019, expanding the production and industrial capacity of the economy must be given special attention to ensure overall macroeconomic stability.”

Analysts note that although the CBN has introduced several initiatives to boost agricultural productivity in the country especially since Emefiele, assumed office in June 2014, the ABP is undoubtedly the apex bank’s flagship intervention programme in the agricultural sector.

ABP

Launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015, the programme was designed by the CBN to create economic linkages between smallholder farmers and processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and ensurinfood price stability.

The specific objectives of the programme, according to the CBN, include: Increasing banks’ financing to improve agricultural productivity by creating an ecosystem that drives value chain financing; reducing the nation’s food import bill through import substitution and enhanced domestic value addition; creating new generation of farmers through innovative financing to support smart agriculture; deepening financial inclusion and growing smallholder farmers from subsistence to commercial farming. Agricultural commodities currently covered under the programme include cereals (such as rice, maize, wheat); cotton, roots and tubers (cassava, potatoes, yam, ginger); sugarcane; tree crops (Oil palm, Cocoa, Rubber); legumes (Soybean, Sesame seed, Cowpea); tomato and livestock (such as fish, poultry, ruminants). New Telegraph’s review of data obtained from the CBN shows that with the Russia-Ukraine war disrupting supply chains and worsening global inflation, the apex bank stepped up disbursements under the ABP. For instance, between April and June this year, the CBN released a total of N61.53billion for disbursement to farmers under the Programme. Specifically, the communique issued at the end of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in May stated: “Between April and May 2022, the Bank released the sum of N57.91 billion under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to 185,972 new projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the Programme to N1.01 trillion, disbursed to over 4.2 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.”

Similarly, the communique issued at the end of the committee’s meeting, in July partly read: “The committee reviewed the performance of the Bank’s intervention programmes targeted at stimulating productivity in agriculture, manufacturing/ industries, energy/infrastructure, healthcare, exports and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs). “Between May and June 2022, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Bank released the sum of N3.62 billion, as disbursements to 12 projects for the cultivation of rice, wheat, and maize, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the Programme to N1.01 trillion, to over 4.21 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. The Bank also disbursed N3.72 billion to finance three (3) largescale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS).

These disbursements brought the cumulative disbursements under this Scheme to N744.32 billion for 678 projects in agroproduction and agro-processing.” This means in the three-month period (April-June), the CBN released a total of N61.53billion for disbursement to farmers under the ABP.

Conclusion

While Nigeria will almost certainly not be among the top 10 exporters of rice in the near term, the consensus among industry watchers, last week, is that the ABP has, at least, set the country on the path to selfsufficiency in rice production.

