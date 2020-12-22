Business

Apex bank’s survey shows Nigerians’ inflation concerns

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Most Nigerians believe that the country’s economy will face more challenges if inflation rises at a faster pace than it is currently doing, a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) survey has found.

 

According to the apex bank’s “Inflation Attitudes Survey (IAS) Report, Q4’20,” which was released yesterday, when respondents were asked what would become of the nation’s economy if prices start risin g  faster than they do now, “60.8 per cent of the respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker, 8.4 per cent stated that it would be stronger, 12.8 per cent of the respondents believed it would make a little difference, while 17.9 per cent did not know.”

The report said the finding was “consistent with the notion that inflation constrains economic growth.”

On interest rates, the report stated: “The percentage of respondent households who felt that interest rates had risen in the last 12 months decreased by 2.1 points to 33.2 points in the current quarter when compared to 35.3 points attained in Q3’20.

 

“On the other hand, 6.1 per cent of respondents believed that interest rates had fallen, while 45.5 per cent of the households had no ide

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Third Mainland Bridge: Road repairs take centre stage in Lagos

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

The partial closure of Third Mainland Bridge for repairs has actually thrown up roads rehabilitation competition in Lagos metropolis between the federal and state agencies. Dayo Ayeyemi reports     It is no longer news that the Third Mainland Bridge was partially closed for rehabilitation of its expansion joints, replacement of expired bearings and resurfacing […]
Business

NAICOM: High poverty rate bane of insurance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Head of Market Development, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Adeyemi Abubakar, has blamed the poor insurance culture in Nigeria partly on poverty.   Abubakar, who stated this while making a presentation titled ‘Market Development Initiatives of the Commission, the Role of the Media,’ said: “Nigeria has an estimated population of about 200 million and […]
Business

FG: Data protection germane for African economy

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has emphasised the need for African countries to build data protections standard across their borders as it becomes essential for the new economy. Pantami stated this while delivering the keynote address at the 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave, which held virtually at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: