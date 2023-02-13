Business

APF gets chair

African Philanthropy Forum (APF) has appointed Gbenga Oyebode as board chairman. Oyebode is the founder and Of Counsel at Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors), one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria. He obtained a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Ife and a Master of Law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Also, he is the Chairman of Teach for All, a trustee of the Ford Foundation, member of the Nigerian Bar Association, American Bar Association (ABA), International Bar Association (IBA), fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) (FCIArb), member of the Board of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art (NMAFA) and the Cleveland Museum of Arts International Collectors Council. He is a recipient of the Belgian Royal Honor of Knight of the Order of Leopold.

Oyebode noted: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed the Board Chair of APF after serving as a pioneer board member. Tsitsi’s leadership has been phenomenal, and strides have been made by the pioneer board members, transforming APF into a well-sought-after organisation on the continent. APF’s convening power has uniquely positioned us to bring leading and influential philanthropists and foundations together.”

 

